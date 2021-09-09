Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced

During Wednesday’s Star Trek Day festivities, Paramount+ announced that Star Trek: Discovery Season Four would premiere on Thursday, November 18th, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. The announcement came during the Star Trek: Discovery panel during the Star Trek Day event. The announcement was accompanied by a sneak peek clip from the season, introduced virtually by Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham). The Star Trek: Discovery panel included cast members Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber), Blu del Barrio (Adira Tal), and Ian Alexander (Gray Tal), with showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise, moderated by host Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Wil Wheaton.

According to a press release, Star Trek: Discovery Season Four finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

Captain Michael Burnham

Star Trek: Discovery Season Four is the first season beginning with Michael Burnham as Discovery’s captain. That’s a change in the making since Star Trek: Discovery debuted. Speaking to , Martin-Green touched on what that means for her.

“That’s such a big deal to me,” Martin-Green says of Burnham finally becoming captain. “Being captain now of that franchise solidified at the helm of that ship in the franchise’s history as a Black woman, huge for me and, in general, for the franchise itself.”

Star Trek: Discovery Season Four’s cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Blu del Barrio (Adira). Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. The series is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Netflix in 190 countries and Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on streams Crave. CBS Studios produce the series in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

All the Star Trek Day celebration panels are available to live-stream for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on Paramount+ and Paramount+’s Twitch page in the U.S. The Star Trek Day panel schedule is available at StarTrek.com/Day. After their initial airing, the panels will be available on-demand on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel and Paramount+.

Are you excited for Star Trek: Discovery to return for its fourth season? Let us know in the comments section. Star Trek: Discovery Season Four will debut on Pramount+ on November 18th.