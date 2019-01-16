‘Star Wars: Allies and Adversaries’ Sourcebook Brings New Characters To Star Wars RPGs

Thanks to Fantasy Flight Games, Star Wars fans are getting a brand new collection of characters that they can use in any Star Wars RPG campaign with the release the Allies and Adversaries sourcebook.

The new sourcebook from Fantasy Flight can be used across any of their Star Wars roleplaying games, including Edge of the Empire, Age of Rebellion, and Force and Destiny. The book features over 130 NPC characters to choose from, as well as Game Master tips for implementing them into the campaign, including where they typically can be found and how they interact with other characters.

While some of these characters have been included in Fantasy Flight’s game settings before, others will be completely new to the roleplaying scene. We got a glimpse of some of the characters included in a new preview of the sourcebook, and up first is Star Wars: Rogue One star Jyn Erso. Erso’s profile describes her past and how she came to be alongside Saw Gerrera, and due to her loner history, her interactions with other player characters are described as short and rude. Still, like in any campaign, that can always change.

We also get a preview of Emperor Palpatine, who is immensely powerful, but his reach and presence is an even greater threat to players, especially if players are in Imperial space.

“Even if they avoid direct contact, his agents are seemingly everywhere, and some are rumored to use the Force,” the preview reads. “The Emperor might make a surprise public appearance where the players are located if they’re currently in Imperial space. In fact, if any of the PCs are Force users, they may even attract the attention of Palpatine’s true self, Darth Sidious.”

There’s also Boba Fett, the legendary bounty hunter, who is pretty much just like you expect. Aside from the general information, you will be able to use him in battles against player characters (or with them depending on the campaign you’re playing), and that jetpack will definitely come in handy.

Last but not least is the inclusion of the Ewoks, who excel at building and constructing but will also do some damage with their homemade weapons. The sourcebook will allow you to add the Ewoks to any campaign, and will also feature stats so you can use an Ewok Hunter and Ewok Shaman in the campaign as well as a template to create an Ewok player character.

You can check out the official description below.

“The galaxy is in turmoil. No one can escape the Galactic Civil War, especially the troops and commanders who battle on innumerable worlds throughout the stars. Civilians struggle to survive through legitimate or illegal means, while the scale of combat threatens even the wildlife on many worlds. It is these individuals, from lowly droids to powerful Force users, who will decide the outcome of the war and the future of the galaxy.”

The Star Wars Allies and Adversaries sourcebook releases in the second quarter of 2019.