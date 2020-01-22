The Star Wars Arcade1Up Atari Cabinet is Cheaper Than Ever

Arcade1Up’s Star Wars 3/4 scale cabinet brings back three Atari arcade games of the ’80s: Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. They even brought back the flight yoke. Other features include a 17″ display, dual speakers, an illuminated marquee, and custom riser that brings the height of the cabinet to a little over 5-feet.

The Star Wars Arcade1Up cabinet launched at $500, but you can get it on Amazon today for only $371.99 if you hurry. This is the lowest price it has ever sold for and it is unlikely to last. Either way, the sale will end when the clock strikes midnight tonight, January 22nd. If it does sell out, keep tabs on this Walmart link in case they price match. The complete list of specs are as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dimensions: 20″ D x 18.75″ W x 60.8″ H (with Riser)

Box dimensions: 11.25″ D x 47.75″ W x 23.75″ H

Weight: 92lbs

3 Games in 1

Custom Riser With Original Artwork

1 Player

17″ Color LCD Screen

Real Feel 4 Button/ Trigger Style Flight Yoke

Dual Speakers

Game Settings Menu

Light Up Marquee

Records Your High Scores

Clear Deck Protector

Adjustable Variable Volume

Anti-Tip Over Strap

On a related note, the TMNT Arcade1Up cabinet is in stock here at Walmart for $399.99 (it also includes a custom riser) with free 2-day shipping. It’s the first Arcade1Up machine with 4-player co-op, and it includes the games Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 1989 and Turtles in Time from 1991.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.