Star Wars: Battlefront 2’s Newest Heroes Won’t Be Expensive

The team at DICE have some big plans for Star Wars: Battlefront II, including an arc that will introduce The Clone Wars to the series. With that, we’re bound to get even more heroes added to the fray — and, thankfully, they won’t cost that much to unlock.

We’re not talking real money, either; but instead in-game currency, which you can use to unlock them for play in one of the game’s many multiplayer modes. And according to Battlefront II global manager Ben Walke, you won’t be paying that much to get them.

Walke recently took to Twitter to answer some concerning questions from the fans, putting them at ease about not needing to go bankroll crazy when it comes to unlocking the newest heroes and villains for the game. Not only that, but he hinted that there are even more to come, as the company is planning a huge roadmap for the months ahead.

First up, a fan noted, “Although credits for heroes aren’t ideal (Challenges of sorts would be better), I don’t think it’s a big issue at this point. Let’s say heroes end up at 45K credits each being released 2 at a time: For people who have had this game for a while it won’t be a problem at all.” While that may not sound like a concern, Walke informed the fan, “We’ve also priced them in a way that new players will quickly be able to acquire them. We know how fast credits are earned etc.”

So even though specific prices weren’t given, it sounds like we won’t have to go through a grind to get them all. Whew.

On top of that, when a fan asked about the “new roadmap” for the game, Walke didn’t give an exact layout, but did note, “Heroes by month.” With The Clone Wars arc kicking in later this year, this could mean the arrival of favorites like Anakin Skywalker, General Grievous and Count Dooku.

We’ll let you know once DICE makes it official, but there’s a lot for Star Wars fans to look forward to in the months ahead. And it’s a relief that you won’t have to give an arm and a leg to get it. (Like Anakin and C-3PO — ZING!)

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.