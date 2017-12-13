Star Wars Battlefront 2 Patch Notes – The One About The Last Jedi

It’s Star Wars week and with the new movie dropping, The Last Jedi, and the corresponding content for DICE’s Star Wars Battlefront II also releasing, it’s the best time to choose where your loyalty lies! The latest update for the online game brings with it a ton of new content, heroes, and more while also tweaking a few mechanics and employing a few bug fixes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Star Wars Battlefront II 1.05 patch:

NEW HEROES: FINN AND PHASMA

Introducing two new heroes!

– Finn joins the Resistance. A skilled soldier, Finn now uses his training to protect his allies at any cost. Finn charges into battle and deals precise damage blazingly fast to any enemies who dare stand in the way.

– And then we have the imposing commanding officer of the First Order: Captain Phasma. Few are more feared than Captain Phasma as she uses every tool at her disposal to ensure victory.

NEW CAMPAIGN DLC: RESURRECTION

Iden Versio is back in the Resurrection DLC! She is searching for answers, while the secrets of a First Order conspiracy are revealed. This DLC contains three new campaign chapters that continue Iden’s saga in the Star Wars universe.

NEW MAP: CRAIT (Galactic Assault)

On the mineral planet Crait, the First Order has trapped a group of Resistance fighters at what was once a Rebel Alliance outpost. You’ll see the First Order escorting the massive AT-M6 while Resistance fighters in ski-speeders attempt to stop them.

NEW MAP: D’QAR (Starfighter Assault)

As you recall from The Force Awakens, D’Qar is the principal base of the Resistance. Now experience an incredible space battle over that planet as the First Order attacks, threatening to wipe out the base, and the Resistance, once and for all.

HERO SHIP AND HERO SHIP UPGRADE

To spice up the space battle, we have also launched a new hero ship – Tallie Lintra’s RZ-2 A-wing. For Poe Dameron, there is a new hero ship upgrade for his T-70 X-wing.

Below you will find a list of balance tweaks and changes for many of the Heroes – we will continue to monitor the state of balance across all Heroes and Classes to further improve gameplay balancing.

We sure hope you will enjoy the new content and the improvements. We will do our best to keep you all updated on all coming improvements. If you have feedback on the game, please post on our forums!

Thanks,

The Star Wars Battlefront II Live Team

Patch 1.0 is now available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Heroes

Lando

Increased Sharp Shot damage from 190 to 200

Increased Sharp Shot range from 20 to 40 meters

Closing attacks for lightsaber wielders are cancelled while in the smoke

The Hot and Cold Star Card now works as intended

Rey

Mind Control no longer blocks the target’s abilities

Survivor Star Card now has the correct description

Yoda

Extra health gained by Presence is no longer removed when going on cooldown, instead health starts depleting after 10 seconds

Increased Presence recharge time from 16 to 20 seconds

Increased Dash damage from 100 to 130

Presence no longer cancels Darth Vader’s Choke ability

Jedi Mentor Star Card now has the correct description

Master of the Force Star Card now works as intended

Agility Star Card now correctly grants 1 extra dash instead of 2

Emperor Palpatine

Increased health from 650 to 700

Increased maximum regeneration from 150 to 300

Increased regeneration rate from 50 to 75

Decreased 1-hand Force lightning cost from 15 stamina/sec to 10 stamina/sec

Decreased 2-handed Force lightning cost from 20 stamina/sec to 15 stamina/sec

Chewbacca

Increased Bowcaster’s fire rate from 80 to 90

Increased Bowcaster’s Power increase per second from 0.9 to 2.5

Increased Bowcaster’s number of blaster shot from 1 to 3 on the base power modifier

The middle grenade of Shock Grenade is fired away from Chewbacca and not towards him

Increased Charge Slam’s radius from 3 to 6

Multi-Shock Star Card now the correct description

Multi-Shock Star Card now works as intended

Bonus Health Star Card now properly reward health bonus

Enemies defeated by Chewbacca’s Charge Slam are now sent flying

Bossk

Increased Predator Instinct’s heat per bullet by 0.005

Decreasing Predator Instinct’s maximum possible active time while firing by 1 second

Adjusted Bossk’s Battle Points cost on certain maps

Boba Fett

Decreased each rank of bonus damage gained from Anti-hero rockets by 4

Decreased each rank of extra rockets gained from Intense Barrage by 1

For the Hunt doesn’t give back fuel to the jetpack anymore, instead fuel won’t deplete while it is active

The jetpack icon will now turn yellow when Boba Fett uses the For the Hunt ability, indicating that jetpack fuel is unlimited while the ability is active

The Blaster Disabler ability no longer disables Boba Fett’s, or his allies’, blaster when triggered

Han Solo

Sharpshooting Frenzy Star Card now has the correct description

Leia Organa

Relentless Firing Star Cards now works as intended

High Spirit Star Card now works as intended

Darth Maul

Furious Throw can now damage objectives and vehicles

Arcade

Fixed an issue where players would be invisible to each other in Versus Custom Arcade

Fixed an issue where Darth Vader’s Choke ability would instantly kill an enemy who stayed near a wall

Fixed an issue where Bossk’s Star Card Trap Arming Speed would not work as intended

Fixed some LOD issues

Fixed some VO issues

Fixed some UI scaling issues

Fixed some clipping issues

Fixed some lighting issues

Fixed some textures issues

Removed an invisible platform on Kamino

General bugfixes and polish

General