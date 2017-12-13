Star Wars Battlefront 2 Patch Notes – The One About The Last Jedi

It’s Star Wars week and with the new movie dropping, The Last Jedi, and the corresponding content for DICE’s Star Wars Battlefront II also releasing, it’s the best time to choose where your loyalty lies! The latest update for the online game brings with it a ton of new content, heroes, and more while also tweaking a few mechanics and employing a few bug fixes.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Star Wars Battlefront II 1.05 patch:
Videos by ComicBook.com
NEW HEROES: FINN AND PHASMA
Introducing two new heroes!
– Finn joins the Resistance. A skilled soldier, Finn now uses his training to protect his allies at any cost. Finn charges into battle and deals precise damage blazingly fast to any enemies who dare stand in the way.
– And then we have the imposing commanding officer of the First Order: Captain Phasma. Few are more feared than Captain Phasma as she uses every tool at her disposal to ensure victory.
NEW CAMPAIGN DLC: RESURRECTION
Iden Versio is back in the Resurrection DLC! She is searching for answers, while the secrets of a First Order conspiracy are revealed. This DLC contains three new campaign chapters that continue Iden’s saga in the Star Wars universe.
NEW MAP: CRAIT (Galactic Assault)
On the mineral planet Crait, the First Order has trapped a group of Resistance fighters at what was once a Rebel Alliance outpost. You’ll see the First Order escorting the massive AT-M6 while Resistance fighters in ski-speeders attempt to stop them.
NEW MAP: D’QAR (Starfighter Assault)
As you recall from The Force Awakens, D’Qar is the principal base of the Resistance. Now experience an incredible space battle over that planet as the First Order attacks, threatening to wipe out the base, and the Resistance, once and for all.
HERO SHIP AND HERO SHIP UPGRADE
To spice up the space battle, we have also launched a new hero ship – Tallie Lintra’s RZ-2 A-wing. For Poe Dameron, there is a new hero ship upgrade for his T-70 X-wing.
Below you will find a list of balance tweaks and changes for many of the Heroes – we will continue to monitor the state of balance across all Heroes and Classes to further improve gameplay balancing.
We sure hope you will enjoy the new content and the improvements. We will do our best to keep you all updated on all coming improvements. If you have feedback on the game, please post on our forums!
Thanks,
The Star Wars Battlefront II Live Team
Patch 1.0 is now available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
Heroes
Lando
- Increased Sharp Shot damage from 190 to 200
- Increased Sharp Shot range from 20 to 40 meters
- Closing attacks for lightsaber wielders are cancelled while in the smoke
- The Hot and Cold Star Card now works as intended
Rey
- Mind Control no longer blocks the target’s abilities
- Survivor Star Card now has the correct description
Yoda
- Extra health gained by Presence is no longer removed when going on cooldown, instead health starts depleting after 10 seconds
- Increased Presence recharge time from 16 to 20 seconds
- Increased Dash damage from 100 to 130
- Presence no longer cancels Darth Vader’s Choke ability
- Jedi Mentor Star Card now has the correct description
- Master of the Force Star Card now works as intended
- Agility Star Card now correctly grants 1 extra dash instead of 2
Emperor Palpatine
- Increased health from 650 to 700
- Increased maximum regeneration from 150 to 300
- Increased regeneration rate from 50 to 75
- Decreased 1-hand Force lightning cost from 15 stamina/sec to 10 stamina/sec
- Decreased 2-handed Force lightning cost from 20 stamina/sec to 15 stamina/sec
Chewbacca
- Increased Bowcaster’s fire rate from 80 to 90
- Increased Bowcaster’s Power increase per second from 0.9 to 2.5
- Increased Bowcaster’s number of blaster shot from 1 to 3 on the base power modifier
- The middle grenade of Shock Grenade is fired away from Chewbacca and not towards him
- Increased Charge Slam’s radius from 3 to 6
- Multi-Shock Star Card now the correct description
- Multi-Shock Star Card now works as intended
- Bonus Health Star Card now properly reward health bonus
- Enemies defeated by Chewbacca’s Charge Slam are now sent flying
Bossk
- Increased Predator Instinct’s heat per bullet by 0.005
- Decreasing Predator Instinct’s maximum possible active time while firing by 1 second
- Adjusted Bossk’s Battle Points cost on certain maps
Boba Fett
- Decreased each rank of bonus damage gained from Anti-hero rockets by 4
- Decreased each rank of extra rockets gained from Intense Barrage by 1
- For the Hunt doesn’t give back fuel to the jetpack anymore, instead fuel won’t deplete while it is active
- The jetpack icon will now turn yellow when Boba Fett uses the For the Hunt ability, indicating that jetpack fuel is unlimited while the ability is active
- The Blaster Disabler ability no longer disables Boba Fett’s, or his allies’, blaster when triggered
Han Solo
- Sharpshooting Frenzy Star Card now has the correct description
Leia Organa
- Relentless Firing Star Cards now works as intended
- High Spirit Star Card now works as intended
Darth Maul
- Furious Throw can now damage objectives and vehicles
Arcade
- Fixed an issue where players would be invisible to each other in Versus Custom Arcade
- Fixed an issue where Darth Vader’s Choke ability would instantly kill an enemy who stayed near a wall
- Fixed an issue where Bossk’s Star Card Trap Arming Speed would not work as intended
- Fixed some LOD issues
- Fixed some VO issues
- Fixed some UI scaling issues
- Fixed some clipping issues
- Fixed some lighting issues
- Fixed some textures issues
- Removed an invisible platform on Kamino
- General bugfixes and polish
General
- Made improvements in reducing game server lag on large game modes
- Made improvements in reducing micro-stuttering/freezes during gameplay
- Made improvements to the idle-kick logic that detects players who aren’t participating in the match
- Reduced Flame Trooper damage over time effect and increase direct damage done to enemies in the center of the cone
- Adjusted spawn positions on Hoth while playing Strike
- Fixed an issue where players could use Jetpack Boost twice in a row, avoiding its cooldown
- Fixed an issue where players could not deploy in the LAAT at certain times
- Fixed an issue where players could spawn on top of each other at certain times
- Fixed an issue where Credits are not rewarded properly to all players at End of Round
- Fixed several localization and audio issues
- Fixed several collision and traversal issues on Kashyyyk
- Fixed several collision and traversal issues on Endor
- Fixed several collision and traversal issues on Tatooine
- Fixed several collision and traversal issues on Yavin 4
- Fixed an issue where the player is unable to zoom in after throwing a Detonite Charge
- Fixed an issue where Heroes could be instantly defeated if being run over by a Speeder
- Fixed several scoring event issues
- Unlocked the 2nd and 3rd Star Card slots for all four Trooper Classes
- With these slots unlocked, all new players, and existing players, will receive three Common Star Cards per Trooper Class to fill out their hand
- General bugfixes and polish
- Several stability and performance improvements