Star Wars Battlefront 2 Brings Back Premium Currency, Vast Improvements to Progression System

Star Wars Battlefront II was an uphill battle before the game even released. When it was revealed that in addition to the already expected microtransactions (which in itself isn’t an issue, most don’t mind cosmetic options), EA was manipulating the way multiplayer worked in an effort to “coerce” players into purchasing loot crates to grant them certain buffs. When fans revolted, they tried to clarify their stance in what immediately became the most downvoted Reddit comment in history.

Through a spiral of controversy, EA decided to pull the plug on the a certain aspect of the loot crates … temporarily. The good news is that the progression system has seen an entire overhaul and it doesn’t look like it will be a repeat of that dreaded launch period.

Prior to launch, Star Cards could be purchased to increase stats. These could be purchased through credits, which could be earned through organic playing, or Crystals, which were bought with IRL money. After a huge backlash and a pushback from investors, the Crystals feature was pulled to revamp how they would work in-game. Unfortunately, that left a vacuum of consequences and the entire system was just slightly left of center. Thankfully the Battlefront II Progression update is set to launch next week and it completely changes everything … and for the better.

Star Cards will no longer be a part of the crate system at all, for one: “Instead, you’ll earn experience points for classes, hero characters, and ships that you choose to play in multiplayer. If you earn enough experience points to gain a level for that unit, you’ll receive one Skill Point that can be used to unlock or upgrade the eligible Star Card you’d like to equip.” Sounds fair!

Don’t get it wrong, the loot crates will still be a part of the game but the pressure to utilize them and pay real cash for them has essentially been permanently left in the dust. Players won’t have to purchase them, they will earn them as it should be. This provides additional incentive to keep playing without robbing gamers of their money after buying the initial game.

The Crystal Currency is also back but purely only for cosmetic reasons. This isn’t a new approach to microtransactions and makes it purely voluntary with no impact on the game itself except for just wanting to look pretty. Tons of games do it, and many feel that this is a fair meeting ground between player and publisher.

The new update is set to go live on March 21 for all platforms.