Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection Is Getting Destroyed in Player Reviews

Those who have taken the dive into playing Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection largely seem to be greatly disappointed in the experience so far. Developer Aspyr let loose a new collection of Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Battlefront II today that has been already mired in numerous issues. Now, in light of these problems at launch, those who have purchased the Battlefront Classic Collection are warning others to steer clear for the time being.

At this moment on Steam, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection has an abysmal "Mostly Negative" rating based on reviews from players. To make this even worse, the game only has a 20% positivity rating after over 1,800 reviews. Many of these negative reviews stem from the fact that the Battlefront Classic Collection has been completely unplayable due to server troubles or other bugs. As a result, a variety of Steam users have said that they will be refunding the game.

"So let me get this straight. You launched this game with only three servers on PC knowing full well people only bought it for that sole reason?" said a review by user Pro Vengeance on Steam. "Peak comedy gold. Easy refund. What a disappointment."

"The single laziest port I have ever seen," said another review by Anonemuss. "No effort to update performance, no bug fixes, abysmal PC compatibility. Disappointing and pathetic, Aspyr. Don't buy this game, period."

At this point in time, Aspyr hasn't released a statement on Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection and the manner in which it has released. It's assumed that the developer is working on fixing many of the bugs that currently plague the game, but this still isn't prevented Battlefront Classic Collection from getting off to an abysmal start. If there are any major updates that come about from Aspyr, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

