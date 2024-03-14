Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection Missing Feature Makes Game Unplayable for Some

As of today, the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And apparently it is quite divisive. On Metacritic, the game boasts scores ranging from 79 to 83 so far, which are very respectable. On Steam though, the game has a Mostly Negative rating, thanks to only 21 percent of 1,407 user reviews so far being positive. There are a host of reasons why this, including severe server issues. Meanwhile, the game is flat out unplayable for some do to a missing feature.

This is not going to be relevant to most, but if you are in the minority that inverts the Y-axis for the camera, you won't be able to play this new release because there is no option to do this. Why this feature is missing, we don't know. We also don't know if there is any intent to fix this. It is possible a fix is already in the works, but this has not been communicated.

For what it is worth, this is not the first time Aspyr has done this to Star Wars fans. It notably launched Jedi Knight 2 with the same missing feature, though it did eventually get patched in. This time it is a bigger deal though because this new collection is focused on multiplayer, which means by the time this is fixed, most of the player base may have already moved on.

At the moment of publishing, Aspyr has not addressed any of this in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, with all the issues the game is facing right now, it is probably not going to make time to release anything about this specific feature.

It is unclear how the game's rocky launch will impact sales, but pre-order data for the game suggests it will sell regardless. And of course, this should have a decent shelf life. These are iconic games that appeal to a wider audience that have no idea it is struggling so hard right now and never will.