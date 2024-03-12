Star Wars Jedi Director Stig Asmussen Establishes New Studio Giant Skull

Stig Asmussen, the director of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has established a new studio called Giant Skull. This past year, Asmussen made waves when he announced that he would be departing from Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts. The move came as a bit of a surprise, especially given that a third Star Wars Jedi game is known to be in the works. Now, roughly six months after his leave of Respawn, it's known what Asmussen will be doing next.

In a report from IGN, Asmussen detailed his new company, Giant Skull. Located in Los Angeles, California, Giant Skull is already working on a AAA narrative-driven game that will be solely single-player. Further details on this game haven't been shared for now, but it is known to be a third-person action-adventure title. Currently, Giant Skull only boasts a staff of about 30 people with many team members previously having worked on the Star Wars Jedi series and Fortnite.

"I can't underscore enough that mystery and intrigue is a huge part of what we're doing," Asmussen said of Giant Skull's first project. "We want our players to have a certain degree of autonomy and ownership in the game and agency as they're playing it. We want to make a game that has a momentum to it that you want to keep on playing it. And we respect our players. We wanna create real authentic worlds that don't feel random; they feel like there's a rich history. And [that] there's thought behind them."

As for his decision to leave Respawn, Asmussen said that the departure wasn't one that he was planning at all. He spoke highly of both Respawn and EA, but said that he was also approached with an opportunity to establish his own studio. This idea is one that Asmussen said resonated with him the more he dwelled on it, which eventually prompted him to take the plunge and create Giant Skull.

Given that Giant Skull is only just now getting off of the ground, it will likely take a couple of years for the studio's first game to be shown off to the public. Still, what the developer is creating sounds very similar to Asmussen's previous work on Star Wars Jedi and God of War 3. As such, if you have enjoyed these past projects from Asmussen, then Giant Skull will very much be worth keeping an eye on as time moves forward.