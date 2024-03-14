Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Gets Hopeful New Update

The upcoming remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has received a hopeful new development update. Over the past few years, there has seemingly been nothing but bad news when it comes to this new iteration of KOTOR. Not only was the game rumored to be canceled at one point, but PlayStation seems to have also backed out of being a partner on the project. Despite all of these grim circumstances, it now has been verified that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is very much alive, which means that it still might one day see the light of day.

This new update comes by way of Saber Interactive, who has reportedly been the developer on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake since 2022 when it shifted hands from Aspyr. In a new announcement today, Saber revealed that it is separating from its parent company Embracer Group as part of a massive sale. Along with this sale, Saber teased that it's bringing with it "a previously announced AAA game based on a major license." Reporter Jason Schrier notes that this game is almost certainly Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, which means that Saber retained the project in the process of this sale.

The reason that this is all good news for the future of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is because the game is finally out of the hands of Embracer Group. Over the past year, Embracer has been in dire straits as the mega-publisher has needed to sell off or shutter a number of studios as a way of recouping costs. To see that KOTOR Remake was able to avoid being canceled as part of these larger moves at Embracer is surely a sigh of relief for fans who continue to hold out hope for its release.

Speaking of release, there's still nothing whatsoever known about the launch of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. Initially announced back in 2021, there have since been no new trailers or gameplay showings of this new version of KOTOR. As a result, this remake could still be many, many years away. Assuming that original plans remain in place, it's known that the game is in the works for PlayStation 5 and PC. An Xbox iteration could also come about at a later date as KOTOR is only a timed exclusive for PS5.