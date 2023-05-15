Popular Star Wars Game Now Only $1.99

A popular Star Wars game is currently only $1.99, courtesy of a new sale. There are of course some catches to a deal like this. The first catch is that this deal is for a pre-owned GameStop game. As always with GameStop, every pre-owned game is guaranteed to work or your money back, but if you prefer brand new games with that brand new smell, then this deal is not going to tickle your fancy. The second catch is that this is only for the Xbox One version of the game. The PS4 version is only $1 more though. There are no PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game, but it's playable on these machines via backward compatibility.

As for the game, it's none other than 2015's Star Wars Battlefront, which rebooted the series and brought it back to only be murdered by its 2017 controversial sequel. As you may remember, it was one of the most popular multiplayer games from the previous generation and it still holds up in 2023.

"Feeling the ominous thud of an AT-AT stomping down on the frozen tundra of Hoth," reads an official blurb about the game on GameStop. "Rebel forces firing blasters as Imperial speeder bikes zip through the lush forests of Endor. Intense dogfights between squadrons of X-wings and TIE fighters filling the skies. Immerse yourself in the epic Star Wars battles you've always dreamed of and create new heroic moments of your own in Star Wars Battlefront."

The final catch is that this is a limited-time, or at least it presumably is. There's no information on when this will expire. This cuts both ways. This could mean it's going to expire tonight, but it could also mean it's not going to expire, at least not in any relevant window.

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals like this one -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.