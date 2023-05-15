Andor Star Andy Serkis Drops Big Hint About His Star Wars Character's Future

Star Wars fans may not have seen the last of Andy Serkis' character, Kino Loy, from Andor. Serkis, who previously played Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy via motion capture, played Kino Loy in live-action in episodes of Andor's first season. Empire spoke to Serkis and asked him about what may have happened to Kino Loy after he chose not to jump into the waters surrounding the Narkina 5 prison facility, along with the inmates he helped inspire toward their freedom. Serkis cryptically teased, "Let's just say that Narkina 5 is a very lonely place without other people."

Serkis previously discussed Kino Loy's possible return to Star Wars with ComicBook.com at Star Wars Celebration. "Well, as we know is still alive, he's on Narkina 5 sitting in his cell planning his next move, man," Serkis said. "I hope he's out there and I hope he comes back someday."

Andy Serkis on playing Kino Loy in Andor

Serkes also discussed what it was like filming Andor's first season. "It was an amazing set because, you know, the very fact that you were walking on metal plates for weeks and weeks and weeks in bare feet with those paper suits, which were so desensitizing ... almost takes away your identity and really did make you feel that, and then, you know, constantly being in line 'on program' ... it did make you feel there was nowhere to hide. It's really bizarre to be in a white environment and to find that energy-sapping and, you know, and then the machinery, all the machinery functioned and was built and so that everyone had to know exactly how to do their part in constructing the pieces. It was a really tough set to work on. But I think, and also because it was during COVID, so it was, there was no escape. And so there was a real sense of it being ... really hard, you know, it's hard on the head."

And as for the response from fans, Serkis said, "I went to a comic-con in Tokyo a few months ago and there were people all dressed in the prison outfits ... I was doing photo ops with people and everyone wanted to go 'on program' for the photo ops, you know, and it was just like, 'wow, this is interesting' and this is quite early on after it had come out and then it just sort of lit up, you know, people chant 'one way out' or I'm in the street and people are shouting 'one way out.' You know, it's just like, it's incredible."

Andor Season 2 is in production, though it may be stalled due to the WGA writers' strike. It is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2024. Andor Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.