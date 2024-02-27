Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Reveal Why They Brought Back Asajj Ventress

The producers behind Star Wars: The Bad Batch are commenting on the surprise return of Asajj Ventress. The third and final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch was officially announced at last year's Star Wars Celebration. The season will look to bring some resolution to the stories of Omega, Crosshair, and the rest of the Bad Batch, but the Season 3 trailer for The Bad Batch also revealed the former Sith Asajj Ventress will also make an appearance. What makes Asajj Ventress' return surprising is she supposedly died in the 2015 novel Star Wars: Dark Disciple while working with the Jedi to take out Count Dooku. So what will Ventress' role be in Star Wars: The Bad Batch? We checked in with the show's producers to find out.

ComicBook.com spoke to Star Wars: The Bad Batch producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau to talk about the final season, where the topic of Asajj Ventress came up. "Without spoiling too much, we have a storyline that requires someone," Jennifer Corbett said. "And she was the best fit for what we needed. But, again, Brad [Rau] and I don't make these decisions. It's very much a conversation, and when Ventress was put on the table we were very excited about it because we're big fans of that character, and we wanted to honor what her character was in Clone Wars, while also honoring Dark Disciple."

How Asajj Ventress' appearance in Star Wars: The Bad Batch connects to Dark Disciple novel

When asked about the possibility of Asajj Ventress' appearance in the third season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch addressing the events of Star Wars: Dark Disciple, Brad Rau responded, "Once we knew we could use this character that we love so much, we immediately were doing lots of research. We went back to unfinished arcs from The Clone Wars that were actually the inspiration for the novel, Dark Disciple, and there were designs created, including her hairdoo, which is so cool, and her lightsaber and the color of the lightsaber. So we honored that for when she shows up in our storyline. We can't go into all of the details, but we can say the answers to your questions – and we know a lot of fans are asking questions – will be answered. They may not all be answered in The Bad Batch, but rest assured, the connections are all there and they will be told. So just hang tight."

What is Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 about?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off. The Bad Batch is still reeling from losing one of their members, Tech, and determined to rescue Omega from capture at Mount Tantiss.

According to a press release from Disney+, in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, "the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire."