Get 8 Classic Star Wars Games for Just $10 for Limited Time

You can currently grab eight classic Star Wars games for just $10, but only for a limited time. The deal comes way of Fanatical, which is currently offering the Steam version of Star Wars Classic Collection for just $8. It usually runs at $40. In other words, it's currently 75 percent off, but only for three more days. That said, if you were looking to pick up any of these games on other platforms, well you're out of the luck. The deal is limited to Steam only.

More specifically, you can currently nab the following eight classic Star Wars games for the price of a burger: X-Wing SE, TIE Fighter SE, X-Wing Alliance, X-Wing vs TIE Fighter - Balance of Power Campaigns, Rebellion, Galactic Battlegrounds Saga, Rebel Assault I + II, and Rogue Squadron 3D.

According to Fanatical, the delay is available for another three days, one hour, five minutes, and 33 seconds. That said, this is the countdown at the moment of writing this. In other words, by the time you see this, the deal may already have expired.

H/T, Wario 64.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.