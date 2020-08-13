Xbox Game Pass Adds Classic PlayStation Game Today

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC added a classic PlayStation game today, and a game many consider one of the best and most influential games of all time, especially within the role-playing genre. More specifically, today Xbox Game Pass on both console and pc added the greatest Final Fantasy game not named Final Fantasy 6. That's right, Final Fantasy 7 is now on Xbox Game Pass, however, if you want to play the recent remake you will still need to a PS4.

At the moment of publishing, the classic RPG is available in Xbox Game Pass, but it's currently unclear how long it will be there for. Sometimes games are added permanently, other times they are around for just a few months. In other words, if you have any interest in checking it out, be sure to do so sooner rather than later.

For those that don't know: Final Fantasy 7 debuted back in 1997 via Square Enix and via the PS1. It's widely considered one of the greatest games of all time.

"Mako -- the discovery of this natural resource drawn directly from the planet’s life force marked the dawn of a new era, and now the energy sustains the lives of people across the world," reads an official pitch of the game' story. "However, the Shinra Company has monopolized mako production, and in doing so established a powerful hegemony--its influence reaching the far corners of the globe."

The official story synopsis continues:

"Cloud, a former member of Shinra's military organization, Soldier joins the anti-Shinra resistance group Avalanche, despite caring little for their motives. During one of the group’s attempts to stop the company, they learn of the return of Sephiroth, Cloud’s nemesis, and that with his reemergence, the planet is in greater danger than anyone had expected. With the fate of the world riding on their success, Cloud and his allies set out to quell this deadly threat."

If you haven’t experienced the classic, now’s your chance. FINAL FANTASY VII is available today! pic.twitter.com/dniR3ux73J — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 13, 2020

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are currently available on Xbox One and PC. Meanwhile, come later this year, they will also be available via the Xbox Series X.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.