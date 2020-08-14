Does Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's New Update Contain a COD 2020 Teaser?

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has been updated with a mysterious Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War teaser, or at least that's what some Call of Duty fans think. Unfortunately, these fans are wrong. Today, Treyarch, Raven Software, and Activision released a brand new round of Call of Duty 2020 teasers on the Internet. Like the last round, the teasers are cryptic and don't really reveal anything salient. They point to Call of Duty being Cold War-themed, but that's something we've known through leaks and rumors for a while.

That said, accompanying this round of teasers is a "new" in-game teaser in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Why is new in quotes? Because it's not new. The Nuketeon map in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has a room that looks like it lines up with the recent Call of Duty 2020 teasers, which is why players are mistaking it as another new teaser. Problem is, it's always been there. In other words, it's not a teaser because it's not new, unless Activision is playing the LONG game, which it's not.

You can check out the mistaken teaser below:

Nuke town in Black Ops 4 has been updated to include this pic.twitter.com/8GpUQCVRDL — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 14, 2020

While this latest "teaser" didn't prove to be anything, we know plenty more Call of Duty 2020 teasers are coming, and hopefully, they will lead to a proper reveal sooner rather than later.

