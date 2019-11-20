The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Is Gorgeous

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order players who’ve explored planets like Kashyyyk and fought cinematic-style battles against Purge Troopers and others have no doubt taken a minute to stop and appreciate the designs of the environments and enemies once or twice. With a new art book from Dark Horse, you can now do that outside of the game as well thanks to the release of The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Dark Horse’s latest book offering insights into the world of Fallen Order is now available as of November 20th and consists of 240 pages of concept art and other artwork from the game. Fallen Order establishes its own new story in the Star Wars canon, and the book gives players and readers a look at the designs of the characters and how they were inspired by other established parts of the series.

“With detailed concept art of all-new characters, exciting weapons and equipment, and locales both familiar and new, this tome offers a behind-the-scenes look at the production of a hit game–all accompanied by intimate artists commentary that reveals how this incredible universe is brought together,” Dark Horse said about the new book.

You can grab the book on Amazon now for $32.78 (18% off). To take a peek inside the book and see what it has to offer, you can see some of the book’s many pages previewed below.

BD-1

Purge Troopers

Bracca

Bracca Pt. 2

Bracca Pt. 3

Flame Beetle and Wyyyschokk