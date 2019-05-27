Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gameplay, Insights, and More Planned for EA Play

EA Play and E3 2019 are just a few weeks away now, so developers and publishers are starting to lay out their plans for the big events now more than ever. Electronic Arts is among those and will be returning for its own EA Play event again this year that’s scheduled to run from June 8-9. An announcement from earlier in the month confirmed that the first gameplay from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would be revealed during the event, and now that it’s drawing nearer, EA has shared some more details about plans for the game. Gameplay will indeed be revealed, but you can also expect some insights from the developers “and more,” according to EA.

Tweeting from the official EA account, “amazing” Star Wars experiences were teased with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order headlining the agenda. Gameplay will indeed be revealed like EA said it would earlier in the month, and attendees will also be treated to a “theater experience” that’ll likely give them a much more immersive look at the game. The new Purge Troopers and the BD-1 droid who’s a companion to the protagonist Cal Kestis will also be onsite to take photos with. We’ll learn more about the game from Respawn Entertainment’s Vince Zampella and Stig Asmussen, and that might not even be the end of the announcements.

Amazing @EAStarWars experiences are coming to EA PLAY! – #StarWarsJediFallenOrder gameplay reveal and theater experience

– Imperial Purge Troopers and BD-1 onsite photo experience

– Game insights from @VinceZampella & Stig Asmussen

– And more! Tickets: https://t.co/sAOP0HrI4K pic.twitter.com/sPZKmWKJmN — Electronic Arts (@EA) May 24, 2019

Since EA Play is free to attend, this event will be a prime time for anyone in the area to see more of the game. The likelihood of viewing times for the Fallen Order experiences getting fully booked up is high, so EA reminded potential attendees that there’s always a chance they can get in to see the game through a standby option.

The “And more!” part of the tweet wouldn’t normally be that interesting of a detail, but since the tweet is technically about Star Wars experiences and not just Fallen Order, perhaps there will be news related to other Star Wars projects there.

Whatever the full plans may be for Fallen Order at EA Play, you can expect to see more games from EA showcased there. Apex Legends is another big title that’ll be in the spotlight during the show when information on Season 2 is revealed.

EA Play is scheduled to take place on July 8-9, and you can get your tickets here.