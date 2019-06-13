Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Players Can Change Cal’s Lightsaber Color

Respawn Entertainment and EA have confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order players will be able to change the color of Cal Kestis’ lightsaber. There’s no word of how many color options there will be, or how this feature will work, but it’s in the game in some capacity. Of course, there’s a good chance you won’t be able to change it to certain colors, such as red, given that the game won’t let players choose between the light and dark side of the force.

As you may remember, earlier this year Respawn confirmed that the Cal’s lightsaber is very intimately related to the story, and that there is a lot of spoilers involving it, which is why the developer hasn’t talked about the Jedi’s lightsaber very much, and likely won’t until after the game launches. Respawn does tease that Cal’s lightsaber will “evolve” over the game though, which is a bit ambiguous, but has some interesting implications.

When you combine these two tidbits together, it seems to more or less confirm that Respawn is putting a big emphasis on lightsabers in the game, which is no surprise given that it’s a “Jedi story.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 15, 2019. For more news and media on the game, click here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official rundown of it’s key features: