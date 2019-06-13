Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Players Can Change Cal’s Lightsaber Color

Respawn Entertainment and EA have confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order players will be able to change the color of Cal Kestis’ lightsaber. There’s no word of how many color options there will be, or how this feature will work, but it’s in the game in some capacity. Of course, there’s a good chance you won’t be able to change it to certain colors, such as red, given that the game won’t let players choose between the light and dark side of the force.
As you may remember, earlier this year Respawn confirmed that the Cal’s lightsaber is very intimately related to the story, and that there is a lot of spoilers involving it, which is why the developer hasn’t talked about the Jedi’s lightsaber very much, and likely won’t until after the game launches. Respawn does tease that Cal’s lightsaber will “evolve” over the game though, which is a bit ambiguous, but has some interesting implications.
Videos by ComicBook.com
When you combine these two tidbits together, it seems to more or less confirm that Respawn is putting a big emphasis on lightsabers in the game, which is no surprise given that it’s a “Jedi story.”
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 15, 2019. For more news and media on the game, click here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official rundown of it’s key features:
- Become a Jedi: Cal Kestis—one of the last surviving members of the Jedi Order after the purge of Order 66—is now a Padawan on the run. Experience this all-new single-player Star Wars™ story from Respawn Entertainment and EA Star Wars on 15 November 2019.
- A Jedi on the run: After narrowly escaping the Jedi purge, you’re on a quest to rebuild your fallen Order. Pick up the pieces of your shattered past and complete your Jedi training, all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.
- A galaxy under Imperial rule: The Empire seeks to eradicate all Jedi after the execution of Order 66. You, a Jedi Padawan-turned-fugitive, must fight for your survival as you explore the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization in hopes of rebuilding the Jedi Order.
- Master your abilities: Utilize your Jedi training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.
- The galaxy awaits: Use the Force to augment the way you explore, allowing you to traverse new paths and discover parts of locations you’ve been to before. Move quickly, though. The Empire is on your trail and won’t stop until every Jedi is exterminated.