Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Reportedly Getting New Content

✖

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is reportedly getting new content, which may hint at an enhanced re-release on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The report comes way of a prominent industry insider and a now-deleted tweet from Shinobi602 who noted that there's "more content coming down the pipe for DOOM and Jedi Fallen Order." Now it's possible this was faulty information, but if this was the case, you'd assume a clarification would have been provided. Rather, the tweet has been deleted, suggesting that while it's a mistake, it's true. And it makes sense, especially if the game is going to come to PS5 and Xbox Series in a meaningful way, which you would expect.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order debuted last November via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC as a narrative-driven, single-player Star Wars game. And it was very well received. Not only did it sell millions and millions of copies, but it reviewed well, and is widely considered the best Star Wars game in some time.

However, since release, we haven't heard or seen much of the game. We have heard a sequel is reportedly in the works, but EA and Respawn's support of the current game has been pretty infinitesimal. However, it sounds like that may be changing soon.

Unfortunately, Shinobi602 doesn't provide any additional information, so it's unclear if this new content will be something more akin to a robust update or something meatier like an expansion.

At the moment of publishing, neither EA nor Respawn have commented on this leak, and it's unlikely either will as both have a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors, reports, leaks, and anything of the unofficial and speculative variety. That said, if a comment is provided by any party implicated, we will be sure to update the story with what is shared.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

"Even though a riveting, single-player Star Wars game is an experience people have been yearning for in recent years, it was difficult at the start to get excited about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "Cal Kestis, the protagonist in Fallen Order, was a newcomer to the saga and would have to earn his stripes as a memorable character, and, on top of that, the idea of mowing people down as an overpowered Jedi didn’t seem particularly appealing or rewarding. But, as more was revealed about the game, including its influences from other series and how players would have to essentially rebuild him, the game became immensely more attractive. After playing it through to the end, those updated expectations held up, as Fallen Order proved to be a tremendously entertaining and a sometimes challenging game that's a welcome shift from Electronic Arts' past endeavors, though whether or not it’s a meaningful Star Wars story will rest solely on the individual’s familiarity with the franchise."