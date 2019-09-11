Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Rating Warns of “Scary Scenes”

When Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order releases later this year on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, it will apparently have some “scary scenes,” or at least this is what the Australiana rating board warns of. Unfortunately, no further details on these scary scenes are disclosed, so it’s hard to gauge what this actually means. The Australiana ratings board has a history of sometimes being pretty strict and dishing out some dubious ratings and warnings, so this could be another example of this, or it’s possibly there’s some scarier sections in the game. That said, given that this is Star Wars, it’s hard to imagine we’re talking full-on survival horror with lightsaber chainsaws and body parts flying everywhere. Rather, there’s a chance there’s some more atmospheric, thriller-esq moments.

If any thing, this seems to suggest the game could pick up a “M” for “Mature” rating, which would be surprising for a Star Wars game. Other than scary scenes, the rating board also warns of “minor violence.” Personally, I’d love to see a more mature and dark story from Jedi: Fallen Order, and judging by what developer Respawn has said and shown of the game so far, that may be what we’re getting.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide later this year on November 15. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming Star Wars adventure, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new third-person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment,” reads an official synopsis of the game. “This narratively driven, single-player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.”