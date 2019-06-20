Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Censors Some Violence To Appease Disney

In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order you can’t dismember enemies with your lightsaber unless they are spiders, droids, or anything not humanoids. In other words, if you’re fighting humans or human-like aliens, you can’t chop their arms and legs off in the same fashion in the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC action-adventure game. And as you would expect, this is a Disney thing, or at least that’s what it seems to be.

“One of the rules we were given was to always hide the cut in case of decapitation. And never show blood,” said Tatyana Drewry Carvin, an artist for The Clone Wars. “The burn of the lightsaber is supposed to cauterize it instantly.”

That said, exceptions were made for video games in the past, such as The Force Unleashed and its sequel, both which had dismemberment. In other words, it’s unclear why Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is having to tone down the violence in this regard when previous Star Wars games didn’t have to.

So, if you were looking forward to slicing up enemies with your lightsaber, you can, they just have to be a droid or a spider or something that isn’t a humanoid. Otherwise, you’re just going to have to settle for the classic Star Wars cuts and camera work.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it releases later this year on November 15. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news and media on the single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars game, click here. Meanwhile, for more information on the game itself, here’s an official pitch:

“A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new third-person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively driven, single-player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors. “

