Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Reveals Obi-Wan Kenobi DLC

A new look at the Obi-Wan Kenobi DLC for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been revealed. The Star Wars universe is quite expansive, but it only got to be that way because audiences fell in love with some key characters early on. No matter how much the Star Wars universe expands, it feels like it always comes back around to the original characters whether that be Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, or some other key character that plays a central role in the Star Wars mythos. Nevertheless, although it has cameos from familiar faces, Respawn has done a great job of paving the way for a new hero named Cal Kestis to become a key player in the Star Wars universe.

With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just a couple of months away, the developer has revealed some DLC for the game. Those who pre-order will get an Obi-Wan Kenobi DLC pack that allows Cal Kestis to dress as the fabled Jedi and wield a blue lightsaber. Although Obi-Wan Kenobi has had a number of outfits over the years from his days fighting alongside Qui-Gon Jin, training Anakin Skywalker, and living as a rogue Jedi in desert caves, it appears that this particular DLC is inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series that aired on Disney+ last year. Players will also get the blaster that Obi-Wan uses in the show, so you'll be fully decked out as the legendary Jedi. It's unclear if the pack will be sold separately after the game releases, but it will be available at no extra cost for those who pre-order the game.

Don the robes, wield the saber and holster the blaster inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi when you pre-order #StarWarsJediSurvivor.



🔗: https://t.co/VsiMQAioRt pic.twitter.com/6eDDRRpG7l — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) February 21, 2023

There were some interesting connections to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in Obi-Wan Kenobi which led some to believe that Cal Kestis may show up in the show. With this DLC pack, maybe there's a chance this means Obi-Wan will show up in the game. As of right now, we can only speculate, but Ewan McGregor has suggested he wants to return as Obi-Wan again in the future.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on April 28th, 2023. Are you excited for the new Star Wars game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.