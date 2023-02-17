Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Showcases Human Dismemberment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will allow you to slice off body parts of other humans. Star Wars is one of the most celebrated franchises in history. It's unique, rich with lore, and has a sense of scale and identity found in few other franchises. A big piece of that identity comes down to how damn cool the lightsabers are. These laser swords are capable of so much and also just simply look extremely cool. The power they wield is immense and throughout their time, we've seen them do a great deal of damage. From killing beloved heroes to cutting off limbs, we all know how deadly a lightsaber truly is. However, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order didn't showcase any human dismemberment in gameplay. The reason? Disney and Lucasfilm had a strict rule that human dismemberment is only allowed when it's a big moment, like Luke getting his hand hacked off, and shouldn't be seen much, if at all, in general action.

However, it looks like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will break this rule as some new IGN gameplay showcases Cal Kestis chopping off a poor stormtrooper's leg in combat. As of right now, we don't know if there's a reason why Respawn was able to get away with this or just how frequently this will be seen. Perhaps this will be something that only has a chance of happening, but we'll find out soon. Either way, it shows a shift for the new game. Disney may have invested more trust into Respawn after its previous game was such a big hit, which there is some precedent for.

Jedi Survivor DISMEMBERMENT confirmed 😲 pic.twitter.com/tbIYOqy7Yv — Bombastic 💣🕶 (@StayBombastic) February 17, 2023

Marvel was initially not going to allow Insomniac Games to kill off that character at the end of Marvel's Spider-Man, requiring them to change the ending. However, the game turned out so well that Marvel allowed them to use the ending they had originally planned because they had earned the trust of the comics publisher. Only time will tell if Respawn gets to bend or break any other Star Wars rules with its new game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on April 28th for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.