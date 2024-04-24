Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection Gets Second Major Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection has released for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Upon its arrival earlier in 2024, this new bundle of the first two Battlefront entries was torn to shreds by players. Not only did the game's servers struggle greatly at launch, but there were a litany of bugs and other problems found with both titles. Now, developer Aspyr has pushed out the second title update for Battlefront Classic Collection to further rectify some of these troubles.

Downloadable at this very moment, the newest patch for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is dedicated almost entirely to bug fixes. Most of these fixes have been pushed out for all versions of the game, while others have been made only to the PC, Nintendo Switch, or PlayStation iterations. It's not certain if these changes will drastically improve the core of Battlefront Classic Collection, but it's likely that the game will be considerably better than it was at launch.

To see everything that has been altered with today's new update for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, you can find the patch notes attached below.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection Update 2 Patch Notes

All Platforms

[BF1][BF2] Fixed an issue with there being no audio or visual feedback when pressing Refresh in Server list.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where the grate textures in the Shield Generator room overlapped the Generator asset on Space Assault maps.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where enemy AI fired less frequently and less accurately.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where Gameplay would fail to start after the countdown finished in a 64-player game.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where the tables and bar tops were extremely bright on the Mos Eisley map.

[BF2] Fixed an issue with Lightsabers being too bright and having their colors washed out when in brighter areas.

[BF2] Fixed an issue with the intensity of the flickering lights on Utapau being too high.

[BF2] Fixed various issues around the camera shaking upon falling off the map or death.

[BF2] Fixed a crash that could occur when transitioning maps.

[BF2] Fixed an issue with Ki Adi Mundi's voice lines not playing properly.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where lightning flash VFX would display through walls on Kamino.

[BF1] Fixed an issue where users could not connect to private servers with the correct passwords.

[BF1] Fixed an occasional crash that could occur on launch.

Fixed an issue where the respawn countdown timer would be stuck at 1.

Fixed an issue where players would be stuck on the "Waiting for players" screen after joining a multiplayer game with active players.

Fixed an issue where players could disconnect from the host when transitioning between maps.

Fixed an issue with the done button not showing up immediately on game end

Fixed an issue where the server list would take a long time to populate.

Improved stability in Public Servers.

Steam

[BF1][BF2] Fixed an issue that caused Xbox button prompts to appear when playing with a PlayStation controller.

[BF1][BF2] Fixed an occasional crash that could occur on the faction selection screen in Split Screen Galactic Conquest Versus mode.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where the Skip option could not be selected with the Left Mouse button during Galactic Conquest.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where Villains would occasionally not be able to spawn in on Hero Assault servers.

PlayStation

[BF1][BF2] Fixed a crash that occurred when refreshing the server list.

[BF1][BF2] Fixed an issue with servers not showing up the first time a search is attempted.

[BF2] Fixed an issue that caused a large fog wall to appear at the edge of the player's vision on the Kashyyyk map.

[BF1] Fixed an issue with the draw distance being lower for both Kashyyyk maps.

Fixed issues with players occasionally not being able to join servers.

Nintendo Switch