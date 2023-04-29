Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Purchase Gives Some Players Huge Freebie

If you haven't purchased Star Wars Jedi: Survivor yet, you're in luck, because you can receive a major freebie if you do. The new Star Wars game, a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is out and has been earning great reviews with a majority of critics, however, it's been getting slammed by the Internet since its release for severe performance issues that are concentrated on PC, but certainly not limited to PC. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions also have some major problems, but these problems aren't as severe or plentiful as they are on PC. That said, if you're itching to play the new Star Wars game despite these performance issues, you may want to purchase the game with Target.

Right now, Target is offering a free $10 gift card with any purchase of a PS5 or Xbox Series X copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In other words, spend $70 and get $10 for free, on the house. The deal is also available for the deluxe edition of the game, but this version is $90, yet comes with the same exact gift card.

The catch is this deal expires today, April 29. In other words, today is your last to take advantage of this deal, which is available both online and in stores. Come tomorrow, April 30, this deal will have expired and almost certainly will not return.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available worldwide via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, this deal does not include the PC version of the game.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a strong sequel that improves on nearly every core element seen in Fallen Order," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Even in spite of some pacing troubles with its story, Cal Kestis is an even more compelling protagonist this time around and continues to be one of the best new Star Wars characters that has come about in the Disney era. With a little more polish and some trimmed fat, Jedi: Survivor could have been a home run, but Respawn still has a bit more room for growth in a third installment for this potential trilogy."