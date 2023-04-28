Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Fans "Done With This Embarrassment" After Terrible Launch

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has released on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and been getting rave reviews. Right now, its Metacritic scores are 87, 86, and 79 on Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC, respectively. These reviews -- especially the console ones -- are solid. That said, the game has been getting slamed all over on social media for its widespread performance issues. Thankfully, if you're on console, these issues aren't super extreme. If you're on PC though, it's bad, which is why the game has been getting slammed with negative reviews on Steam. The issues are so bad and the backlash so loud that developer Respawn Entertainment even issued a response to the situation.

That said, the response and upcoming fixes are going to come too late for some players. This game has likely already sold a few million copies and will sell millions more down the line, but right now it's left a sour taste in the mouth of many. To this end, some are already saying they are done with the game.

Last video, done with this embarrassment from EA. pic.twitter.com/vhjqiJbMcr — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) April 28, 2023

As noted, Respawn Entertainment has already come out and faced the music, promisng improvements and fixes "soon." That said, after a string of terrible PC releases, many PC gamers are fed up and thus not accepting the apology. And to be fair, the PC versions of many recent major releases have been a mess.

I am so done with these pathetic apologies from game companies. Despite the numerous issues we've faced with The Last of Us for PC, the GTA Trilogy and Cyberpunk it seems we're still enduring the same cycle of disappointing and broken releases from these publishers https://t.co/KDpKrtuTzd — Ben (@videotechx) April 28, 2023

Thankfully, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions don't run as poorly as the PC version. However, they aren't perfect ffrom a performance standpoint. For example, the Xbox Series X version has some pretty major optimzatoin issues that are hard not to notice. Meanwhile, the PS5 frame rate can be very inconsistent during specific parts of the game and suffers from tearing.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a technical mess on PS5. Inconsistent frame rate and tearing being the main issues. Reports online says PC version is even more broken. Shame because it’s a fun game 4 hours in. — Nic (TetraNinja) (@TetraNinja) April 28, 2023

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor has issues on the Xbox Series X, but they're just optimization issues.



It is recommend by GamingTech to use a VRR display for Xbox, but it does not solve all of the problems.



My advice to Xbox gamers: Wait for a fix.https://t.co/q268Ilxcme pic.twitter.com/iqGxp5uo8g — PeterOvo (808) (@PeterOvo5) April 28, 2023

If you haven't pre-ordered Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and thus haven't purchased it yet, it may be worth holding off until the game is fixed. By then, it could be on sale. If you do own it, then it may be worth waiting to play until said fix is released. And of course, you could also take the gamble and play it anyway. There's always a chance you will encouner minimal issues.