New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Video Features Mark Hamill

Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, has made an appearance in a new video for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor prior to its release in the coming day. In recent years, Cal Kestis has become one of the most prominent new faces in the world of Star Wars following his debut in 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Now, with Kestis poised to return in Survivor, the actor behind the character, Cameron Monaghan, is getting some tips from none other than Hamill.

In this new video shared across Electronic Arts' various social platforms today, Hamill and Monaghan are found on a motion capture stage for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The ad mainly sees Hamill trying to share his own acting pointers for Monaghan as he looks to get in the zone to portray Cal Kestis. At the conclusion of the video, Hamill is then shown playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor itself before telling Monaghan that he doesn't need any tips on how to play. All in all, it's a really cute commercial that just about any Star Wars fan should find some enjoyment with.

You can watch the full video for yourself featuring Monaghan and Hamill in the tweet below:

Let the Jedi Coaching Sessions begin! @MarkHamill stopped by to give @CameronMonaghan a few pointers in his role as Cal Kestis! 🫴#StarWarsJediSurvivor – Available April 28 pic.twitter.com/vBInjBfNcd — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 27, 2023

For those that are eagerly looking forward to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you should be in for quite a ride. Within the past day, our own review of the game here at ComicBook.com went live and praised Survivor as a strong sequel to Fallen Order. Even though it has some performance and pacing troubles, Jedi: Survivor is a stronger game than its predecessor in just about every way and should end up being adored by fans.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is finally poised to release tomorrow on April 28th. When it does hit store shelves, it will be available solely for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

Are you planning to pick up Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for yourself this week? And what do you happen to think about this video featuring Hamill and Monaghan?