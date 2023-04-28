Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Developer Responds to Backlash Over Performance

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's release has been a rough one for PC users so far with the game already earning a "Mostly Negative" review score on Steam due to performance issues. People with powerful enough machines to make easy work of the game were experiencing problems, too, and have left plenty of reviews indicating as much which led to the review score the game now has as far as that one platform is concerned. In light of those criticisms, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have responded with a statement to explain what might be causing some of the problems alongside a commitment to resolve issues while monitoring performance across all platforms, not just PC.

Respawn said in a statement that it was aware Jedi: Survivor "isn't performing to our standards for a percentage of our PC players" while acknowledging that those with "high-end machines or certain specific configurations" seem to be experiencing problems in particular.

"For example, players using cutting-edge, multi-threaded chipsets designed for Windows 11 were encountering problems on Windows 10, or high-end GPUs coupled with lower-performing CPUs also saw unexpected frame loss," Respawn said.

Whether that applies to you or now, Respawn said fixes are on the way. PC problems won't be resolved by any one big update given that this seems to deal with specific components and configurations as opposed to the more straightforward, uniform experience on consoles, but Respawn said it's working on the situation regardless.

"While there is no single, comprehensive solution for PC performance, the team has been working on fixes we believe will improve performance across a spectrum of configurations. We are committed to fixing these issues as soon as possible, but each patch requires significant testing to ensure we don't introduce new problems. Thanks for understanding and apologies to any of our players experiencing these issues. We will continue to monitor performance across all platforms and share update timing as soon as it is available."

When previously reporting on the game's PC situation, it had just over 2,000 reviews with most of them negative on Steam. It's now got just shy of 3,500 reviews with over 2,500 of them new.