Star Wars Reveals the Return of a Fan-Favorite Jedi

Star Wars has revealed the return of a fan-favorite Jedi, in the upcoming Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #9, from Dark Horse Comics. Quinlan Vos is the Jedi in question, and not only is the Jedi Master making another appearance, but he's also going to be doing battle with a fan-favorite villain in what already looks to be an epic rematch duel!

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #9 will see Quinlan Vos battle Cad Bane, the notorious bounty hunter who helped trained Boba Fett. As the cover art shows, the duel is being touted as "Blaster vs. Blade... Showdown in Hyperspace!" with Quinlan Vos yelling "Give up Cad Bane! There's nowhere to run!" and Cad Bane responding "I was just about to say the same thing to you, Quinlan Vos!"

That's about all we need to get hyped, as a Quinlan Vos vs. Cad Bane rematch isn't the Star Wars duel we thought we needed right now, but definitely want to see it!

Who Is Quinlan Vos?

Quinlan Vos is a Jedi Master from the planet of Kiffu in the era of the Skywalker Saga. Vos had unique clairvoyant powers to see memories through objects, making him one of the best trackers amongst the Jedi – as well as a somewhat infamous reputation for often bending the rules of the order. He appeared as a background player in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, before having his character explained in The Clone Wars animated series. He most notably helped Obi-Wan Kenobi early on in the war, as they tracked down crime lord Ziro the Hutt, the uncle of Jabba the Hutt, who had aligned himself with Count Dooku. That mission is where Vos and Kenobi ran afoul of Cad Bane, who was on the opposing side of that same job.

During the Clone Wars, Quinlan Vos partnered with Dooku's apprentice Asajj Ventress on a mission to assassinate Dooku, and the two eventually fell in love. However, Dooku intervened, capturing and breaking Vos, causing him to fall to the dark side. The attempt on Dooku's life failed (obviously) and Ventress was killed after sacrificing herself to save Vos. Vos was pardoned by the Jedi Council and found his way back to the light side, becoming a general in the Republic's army. He narrowly escaped Order 66 by defeating his clone commander and fled into hiding with his lover, Khaleen Hentz.

Quinlan Vos has become the rare Star Wars Jedi character who still has a lot of open ground that can be played with in canon. His life during the Galactic Civil War is only hinted at, as we saw Vos's name listed as one of the Jedi who stayed in Tala Durith's safehouse on Mapuzo, and he was implied as having helped the guerilla group smuggle Force sensitives (particularly children) away from the Empire and its Inquisitors. He's definitely one of the characters that many fans want to see more of – and it looks like we're getting it!

Star War: Hyperspace Stories is available through Dark Horse Comics.