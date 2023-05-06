Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Players Warned of Game-Breaking Bug

If you're playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, like millions of others, you should be wary of a known and confirmed game-breaking bug. Last week, the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel was released on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And it has some performance issues that have been getting slammed all over the Internet. That said, performance issues aren't the only problem for the game. A known and confirmed bug involving a boss fight in the game has been highlighted on the PS5 Reddit page.

"There is a game-breaking bug for Jedi: Survivor that I was not aware of until it was too late," reads the Reddit post."Looks like many have this issue, but if you're not on the dedicated subreddit, then you may miss the warning like me. Basically, without spoilers, there is a boss fight with two phases that is pretty tough. Many folks like myself killed the boss as they killed me. This results in the game forcing you to restart the fight but now the boss has infinite health. If you die when you beat this boss, you will be unable to backtrack, fast travel, or beat the boss. You're basically done playing the game until it is patched. So please don't risk boss battles. If you have little health, just restart the fight."

So, who is the boss battle? Well, if you're worried of spoilers you should stop reading and click off this article now. If you don't mind spoilers, it's Rayvis. The good thing is a fix is on the way. EA has acknowledged the bug and says a fix for it should arrive sometime early next week. In the meantime, be careful out there fighting Rayvis.

As for whether this is just impacting PS5 users or all versions of the game, we don't know. The post is on the PS5 Reddt page, but there's no confirmation this is only an issue on PS5, though there's a good chance this is the case.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new Star Wars game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation -- click here.