Unannounced Star Wars Game Teased by Insiders

A new Star Wars game is being teased by multiple insiders. Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises on the planet and has managed to earn that reputation by extending well beyond its impressively large films. Over the years, Star Wars has expanded to TV shows, comics, books, and of course, video games. One of the reasons it works so well is because Star Wars can exist within a ton of different genres. We've seen first-person shooters, third-person action games, RPGs, and even real time strategy games in the Star Wars universe, but it's been a while since a developer took a proper crack at an RTS game in the franchise.

EA has already confirmed that a new RTS Star Wars game is in the works with Respawn Entertainment, but there appears to be another RTS Star Wars game from a different developer in the pipeline. VGC's Andy Robinson noted that a different, unannounced RTS Star Wars game is coming soon and we won't have to wait long to learn more. This was corroborated by Star Wars aficionado and insider Jordan Maison, so it seems that multiple people are aware of this project. Based on Robinson saying that we shouldn't have to wait much longer to hear about it, which could mean a reveal is planned for Summer Game Fest in June. As for who might be making this game, no one really knows. Disney has started licensing Star Wars out to a number of publishers after previously having an exclusive deal with EA that didn't pan out super well.

EA has only released four Star Wars games in the last decade with various degrees of success. It seems like we'll be getting a lot more Star Wars in the gaming world going forward and hopefully, that means it will come with a lot more variety. Either way, it's all something to keep an eye out for in the coming weeks and months.

