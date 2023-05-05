Highly Rated New Steam Game Dethrones Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as Top Seller

The best-selling game on Steam right now is not Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which has been dethroned by none other than a strategy game. As a genre, strategy is fairly niche, largely because there aren't many strategy games on console due to the limitations of console gaming. It's simply difficult to adapt many strategy games for controller use. That said, while this holds back the genre, it doesn't apply to Steam, where strategy games are quite popular, as evident by Age Wonders 4 dethroning a new Star Wars game.

Age of Wonders 4 is a 4X strategy game, which usually doesn't translate well to console, however, the game is available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in addition to PC. Released on May 2, the same day as Redfall, and a few days after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the game has earned an 83 on Metacritic, a very respectable review score. And this score lines up with its reception on Steam. Nearly 3,000 user reviews have been submitted for the game so far, 82 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" user review rating.

How long will Age of Wonders 4 be the best-selling game on Steam -- not including free-to-play -- remains to be seen. It probably won't be very long, but it's an impressive achievement for the game from Triumph Studios and publisher Paradox Interactive. What's interesting is that its all-time peak concurrent players is about half of way Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but so far it's retained this concurrent player base better as its peak concurrents over the last 24 hours is 5,000 higher.

"Rule a fantasy realm of your own design in Age of Wonders 4! Explore new magical realms in Age of Wonders' signature blend of 4X strategy and turn-based tactical combat. Control a faction that grows and changes as you expand your empire with each turn," reads an official blurb about the game. "Powerful Wizard Kings have returned to the realms to reign as gods among mortals. Claim and master the Tomes of Magic to evolve your people, and prepare for an epic battle that will determine the ages to come."

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Did you expect to see this game atop the Steam sellers chart? Will you now be checking it out knowing that so many are playing and enjoying it?