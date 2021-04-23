Star Wars KOTOR Remake Reportedly Making Huge Gameplay Change

✖

A report about the rumored remake of Star Wars: Nights of the Old Republic is making the rounds as it has major implications if it's true. According to the report, the remake is making a major change to the gameplay 2003 game in the name of modernity. The report comes the way of YouTuber, host of the Defining Duke podcast, and insider MrMattyPlays, who claims the remake is getting away from the original's real-time turn-based combat system in favor of making the game more of an action RPG.

Unfortunately, the report doesn't divulge much else, nor does it dive into considerable detail as to why this decision is being made, but MrMattyPlays notes the team wants to make the gameplay more accessible.

In addition to this, MrMattyPlays reaffirms that Aspyr is making the remake, something he's been saying for a while, even before other reports and rumors began to claim this as well. If BioWare was on the project, you'd assume this would mean it's going to play like Mass Effect, but Aspyr doesn't have the same type of track record that points to what this overhaul could look like.

Traditionally, the studio -- which has ample experience working on Star Wars -- treks in remasters, not remakes. However, it was recently acquired by THQ Nordic and has been expanding. In the process of the latter, it's brought in many former BioWare developers.

All of that said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While it's looking like a KOTOR remake is indeed in development, this hasn't been confirmed. It would make sense that the gameplay would be overhauled if you're going through the trouble of remaking the game, but again, this also hasn't been confirmed.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this report and the speculation it has created, and considering they haven't responded to a single rumor or report about the remake so far, this probably won't change. However, if it does, we will update the article accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Is this the right call?