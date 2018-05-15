Star Wars Legion Leia Organa Expansion Preview Released

For those looking for a different Star Wars experience that’s not centered around DICE’s Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars Legion offers just the thing in a galaxy that’s not so far, far way. In fact, it is coming to a table top near you soon! From the creators of the miniatures game, a new preview has been revealed regarding everyone’s favourite princess turned General.

“Never tell me the odds,” said one iconic (and scruffy) nerf herder but sometimes you need to know what you’re going into. In those moments when Rebels find themselves overrun, having every advantage could mean life or death … at least in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Princess Leia has been an inspiration to all throughout the history of Star Wars lore and her legacy continues with the strategy game Star Wars: Legacy. Fantasy Flight Games recently gave us a unique preview at the general herself in the Commander expansion to give us a taste of what she brings to the experience. You know, other than pure badassery.

“Leia Organa did everything she could to keep the hope of the Rebellion alive throughout the Galactic Civil War, from attempting to reach Tatooine in search of Obi-Wan Kenobi to joining the strike team that brought down the shield protecting the second Death Star. Working closely with both Rebel commanders and troops, she became one of the most enduring leaders of the Rebel Alliance. You’ll soon be able to have Leia Organa take command of your Rebel forces with the Leia Organa Commander Expansion for Star Wars: Legion.”

Her pack comes with a painted miniature, three command cards to bring her personality full into the game experience, as well as a way to full customise her army during any match. Here’s what FFG had to say about being battle ready with Leia:

“As the second Rebel Alliance commander released for Star Wars: Legion, Leia Organa gives you more flexibility when building your Rebel army. She can be used as an alternative to Luke Skywalker, or, if you want to take advantage of both Luke’s blossoming Force abilities and Leia’s inspiring presence in battle, you could have them work side-by-side.

No matter what you choose, Leia Organa brings her own style to the unsung infantry battles of the Star Wars galaxy. She might not be as formidable a warrior as Luke, but she is more than capable in a fight. Equally skilled in martial arts as she is with a blaster, Leia Organa notably rolls the same pool of three black attack dice for both melee and ranged attacks. Her ranged attacks are slightly more potent, however, thanks to Leia’s Sharpshooter 2 ability reducing her target’s cover and her Defender Sporting Blaster piercing through enemy armor to cancel one of the defender’s dodge results.”

They also added how she is key for keeping the troops calm and collected, no matter what they face:

“Once these troops are in the field, Leia Organa helps them perform at their peak. Her Inspire 2 ability automatically removes suppression tokens from nearby units after she activates, keeping them calm and in the fight for as long as possible. What’s more, Leia Organa can use one of her actions on her Take Cover 2 ability, allowing her to grant dodge tokens to up to two friendly trooper units at Range 1. This especially benefits the nimble Rebel Troopers, who gain the extra measure of protection from the dodge token and become free to focus on more offensive actions during their activation.”

Her command cards include:

Somebody Has To Save Our Skins “Although you’re not likely to win priority when you play the Somebody Has to Save Our Skins command card, you can still move pretty quickly. With this card in play, Leia Organa can activate a friendly unit at Range 1-2 with a faceup order token immediately after her activation. Not only does this give you two full activations in a row, it also gives Leia Organa the opportunity to work in tandem with another unit, potentially launching a devastating attack or hunkering down out of harm’s way.”

Coordinated Bombardment “Although the Coordinated Bombardment command card only allows you to issue orders to Leia Organa, it does give you a good chance of going first. If you activate Leia Organa first, she can carry out her normal activation, then launch three attacks against different enemy units at Range 4 or beyond. This gives Leia Organa the potential to send the enemy army into disarray with four straight attacks before it even has the chance to activate a single unit.”

No Time For Sorrows “A command card like No Time for Sorrows,then, can prove invaluable in the heat of battle. This card allows Leia Organa to issue orders to two trooper units and, when she does, these units may perform a speed-1 move. This might not seem like much, but it can help you quickly mobilize your forces, setting them up for a quick assault or hasty retreat later in the round.”



Leia Organa will be leading the rebellion forces in Star Wars Legion soon! You can learn more about what she brings to the game, as well as pre-order her Commander pack, right here.