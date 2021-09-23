Star Wars: Legion Will Add Ahsoka, Ewoks, and More Mandalorian

Atomic Mass Games had quite a bit to unveil during their Gen Con Ministravaganza, and that included several new products and tests for its Star Wars: Legion Miniatures game. During the panel, they revealed several changes coming to the game and how it will evolve moving forward, but they also gave fans a sneak peek at some of the new units and factions coming to their hit Star Wars game over the next year or two, and if you happen to be a fan of The Mandalorian or Return of the Jedi, you are going to love what the future holds.

That future content features a bevy of Mandalorian-themed units and characters, and the one we got the biggest look at was the Mandalorian version of Boba Fett. They actually showed an early version of this miniature, and it looks fantastic, trading in the typical blaster pose for one that is wielding his Gaffi Stick. Fett is actually the first fully designed, sculpted, and developed character Atomic Mass Games has made for Legion after the game was moved from Fantasy Flight Games.

That would be big enough news, but that’s far from all of the Mandalorian content coming to the game. The designers also said that we’ll see Mando and The Child, as well as IG-11, Moff Gideon, Dark Troopers, and yes, even Ahsoka, and we cannot wait to build an army that includes Mando, Grogu, and Ahsoka whenever they release.

They weren’t done though, as the team also noted that 2023 will be the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and they definitely want more content involving the film and its characters in the game. That’s when they revealed that yes, Ewoks have just been confirmed for Legion, and if you think I will ever roll out a squad without Ewoks in it once they are released, well then you just don’t know me at all.

You can find the official description for Star Wars: Legion below.

“Warfare is an inescapable part of the Star Wars universe, from the Rebel Alliance’s defeat in the Battle of Hoth to a few elite Rebel strike teams taking on a legion of stormtroopers on the Forest Moon of Endor. You can seize your chance to get your boots on the ground and lead your troops to victory with Star Wars™: Legion, a miniatures game of thrilling infantry battles in the Star Wars universe!

Star Wars: Legion invites you to enter the ground battles of the Galactic Civil War as the commander of a unique army of miniatures filled with troopers, powerful ground or repulsor vehicles, and iconic characters like Darth Vader or Luke Skywalker. While innovative mechanics for command and control simulate the fog of war and the chaos of battle, the game’s unpainted, easily assembled minis give you a canvas to create the Star Wars army you’ve always wanted to lead into battle-whether you fight for the monolithic, oppressive Galactic Empire or the ragtag Rebel Alliance.”

Star Wars: Legion is available now.

What did you think of the big reveals for Star Wars: Legion? Let us know in the comments