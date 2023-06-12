Star Wars Outlaws Reveals First Gameplay

Following its announcement within the past day, Ubisoft has today revealed the first gameplay footage from Star Wars Outlaws. As Ubisoft's first Star Wars game, Outlaws is poised to center around a new cast of characters (scoundrels, to be specific) that are looking to pull off a big heist. And while Star Wars games have become more frequent in recent years, Outlaws looks like it will be quite different from other titles that have come about.

Shown to end today's Ubisoft Forward presentation, roughly 10 minutes of Star Wars Outlaws was put on display. The presentation saw the game's main protagonist, Kay Vess, engaging in shootouts, riding on speeders, and jetting off into space on her ship. Broadly speaking, this trailer gave us a better idea of how the game's open-world will function and also fleshed out Kay's own role within the expansive Star Wars universe. In the same way that EA's Star Wars Jedi series looks to fulfill the wish of players to become a Jedi, Outlaws leans into the idea of playing as a Han Solo-type character as they look to make their way through the galaxy.

"Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, says the official description of Outlaws. "Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy's crime syndicates as you join the galaxy's most wanted."

Star Wars Outlaws still doesn't have a release date but it is poised to arrive at some point in 2024. When it does hit store shelves, it should be available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

What do you think about Star Wars Outlaws based on this first gameplay trailer? And are you excited to play the game for yourself when it releases next year? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.