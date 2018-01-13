Star Wars: Rivals, the New Mobile Shooter Announced by Disney

Today, Disney and LucasFilm have announced a new Mobile game that is coming to the market to celebrate the world of Star Wars. Titled Star Wars: Rivals, the shooter works in real-time and promises a traditional PvP multiplayer experience.

Star Wars: Rivals will allow players to switch out iconic heroes in order to be best suited for each match, while even more characters can be unlocked through simply playing the game and random drops. Like most games in this genre, the rarer the character, the more of an asset they will be in-game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beloved characters (/swoon, Poe Dameron) will be on the roster, each with a specific ability that makes them useful against other players. Han Solo, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Fin, and tons more will be available in the game, allowing for players to criss-cross Star Wars timelines, similarly to that of Battlefront. As far as the game itself, it is free to download initially, but can cost up to one hundred bucks – it really is for the dedicated Star Wars fan.

For those interested, by downloading it early from the Google Play Store – interested players will receive exclusive access to Death Trooper units, whereas iOS fans will be treated to the Rebel Special Forces. Even better, cross-platform play is allowed so no need to fight over which phone is better.

Interested? You can check out the full preview in the video at the top of this article. For more about the game:

“Confront your rivals in the first real-time Star Wars competitive action shooter designed specifically for your mobile device. Master your skills in cover-based PvP skirmishes, climb the ranks of the Arena Leagues, and unlock a cast of legendary Star Wars Heroes. Experience iconic rivalries like Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader, Jyn Erso vs. Director Krennic, and Finn vs. Captain Phasma. Build the ultimate combat team, anticipate your opponent’s strategy, and leverage your surroundings to gain the upper hand. Take aim, fire, and obliterate the competition.”

COMPETE IN PVP ARENAS

Dominate your opponents in this fast-paced PvP shooter as you challenge players cross-platform in real-time combat arenas. Avoid taking damage by strategically utilizing your surroundings, targeting and destroying your enemies with mobile-optimized controls. Swap your Heroes in-and-out during the heat of battle, instantly altering how the game is played.

Dominate your opponents in this fast-paced PvP shooter as you challenge players cross-platform in real-time combat arenas. Avoid taking damage by strategically utilizing your surroundings, targeting and destroying your enemies with mobile-optimized controls. Swap your Heroes in-and-out during the heat of battle, instantly altering how the game is played. BUILD THE ULTIMATE COMBAT TEAM

Collect Heroes to assemble the ultimate team and unlock increasingly rare and powerful Heroes as you advance through Arena Leagues. Choose from a cast of legendary Heroes including Princess Leia, Poe Dameron and Lando Calrissian – each with different roles that you mix and match to gain a tactical advantage.

Collect Heroes to assemble the ultimate team and unlock increasingly rare and powerful Heroes as you advance through Arena Leagues. Choose from a cast of legendary Heroes including Princess Leia, Poe Dameron and Lando Calrissian – each with different roles that you mix and match to gain a tactical advantage. CONFRONT YOUR RIVALS

Experience iconic rivalries from the Star Wars universe like Han Solo and Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, Finn and Captain Phasma, and more. Defeat rivals in combat to gain extra Battle Points and win faster as you ascend the leaderboards.

Experience iconic rivalries from the Star Wars universe like Han Solo and Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, Finn and Captain Phasma, and more. Defeat rivals in combat to gain extra Battle Points and win faster as you ascend the leaderboards. MASTER ICONIC WEAPONS AND SPECIAL ABILITIES

Rule the playing field with powerful weapons like Chewbacca’s bowcaster, Han Solo’s DL-44 pistol, and Boba Fett’s EE-3 carbine rifle. Master special abilities unique to the Star Wars universe like Darth Vader’s Choke and Admiral Ackbar’s devastating Orbital Strike.

Rule the playing field with powerful weapons like Chewbacca’s bowcaster, Han Solo’s DL-44 pistol, and Boba Fett’s EE-3 carbine rifle. Master special abilities unique to the Star Wars universe like Darth Vader’s Choke and Admiral Ackbar’s devastating Orbital Strike. UTILIZE FACTION BONUSES

Form teams of the same faction like the Rebellion, Empire, First Order and Underworld to gain faction bonuses for increased damage, health regeneration and more.

Form teams of the same faction like the Rebellion, Empire, First Order and Underworld to gain faction bonuses for increased damage, health regeneration and more. BATTLE IN FAMILIAR STAR WARS LOCATIONS

Use cover, elevation and destructible environments to your advantage as you take down rivals in PvP arenas across familiar environments that span multiple Star Wars eras including Bespin, Scarif, Jakku, and the Death Star.

Use cover, elevation and destructible environments to your advantage as you take down rivals in PvP arenas across familiar environments that span multiple Star Wars eras including Bespin, Scarif, Jakku, and the Death Star. ENLIST IN A GUILD

Strategize with guildmates to climb the Arena leaderboards and claim Credits, Data Tapes, and Reward Crates to unlock featured Heroes and level up characters in your roster.

You can pre-register here.