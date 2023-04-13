Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Love Grogu's Newest Upgrade

Star Wars: The Mandalorian gave Grogu some new upgrades and fans are obsessed. In the most recent episode of the Disney+ series, our small friend is now on the same level as his adoptive father and the other Mandalorians. The Anzellans brought IG-11 to Din Djarin, but as IG-12, an exoskeleton for Grogu that would allow him to mix it up alongside his family. Having the killer droid become a vehicle for the small alien is a clever idea. It also allows Grogu to communicate effectively with people using yes and no buttons. On social media, the use of the buttons has become a bit of a thing. In addition, the size discrepancy between the two Mandalorians is now very funny to observe in practice. Check it out for yourself down below!

Entertainment Tonight actually asked Dave Filoni about Grogu and some possible changes in the future for our favorite alien. He cleverly alluded how the little guy would end up speaking. But, will Grogu be talking sometime soon. Filoni began, "It's a good question. I mean, I would suppose fairly young. We don't know that he's not talking in his own way, and, obviously, he can communicate with Ahsoka where she can at least divine from him some type of communication." When asked about what Grogu would say first, he added, "What would his first word be? We'll see, I don't know."

Do you love the new communication style for Grogu? Let us know down below!