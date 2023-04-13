Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Love Grogu's Newest Upgrade
Star Wars: The Mandalorian gave Grogu some new upgrades and fans are obsessed. In the most recent episode of the Disney+ series, our small friend is now on the same level as his adoptive father and the other Mandalorians. The Anzellans brought IG-11 to Din Djarin, but as IG-12, an exoskeleton for Grogu that would allow him to mix it up alongside his family. Having the killer droid become a vehicle for the small alien is a clever idea. It also allows Grogu to communicate effectively with people using yes and no buttons. On social media, the use of the buttons has become a bit of a thing. In addition, the size discrepancy between the two Mandalorians is now very funny to observe in practice. Check it out for yourself down below!
Entertainment Tonight actually asked Dave Filoni about Grogu and some possible changes in the future for our favorite alien. He cleverly alluded how the little guy would end up speaking. But, will Grogu be talking sometime soon. Filoni began, "It's a good question. I mean, I would suppose fairly young. We don't know that he's not talking in his own way, and, obviously, he can communicate with Ahsoka where she can at least divine from him some type of communication." When asked about what Grogu would say first, he added, "What would his first word be? We'll see, I don't know."
Nobody:— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) April 12, 2023
Grogu using IG-11’s body as a yes or no button: #TheMandalorian #Mandalorian #DinDjarin #Grogu pic.twitter.com/yFzEXvuLxk
yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes #Grogu #TheMandalorian— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) April 13, 2023
#Grogu using AAC to communicate: the plot we didn't know we needed #DisabilityTwitter #Mando pic.twitter.com/1lc8PIh7C9— Marissa Ditkowsky (she/her) (@mditkowsky) April 13, 2023
ig-12 mecha-#Grogu is the best thing star wars has ever done 😆😆 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/nr0MgS1KBk— BoJack Horseman (@BoJackAssman) April 13, 2023
マンダロリアンS3E7「YESYESYESYES...」— hiy0ri🐾 (@h4y_star) April 13, 2023
ここの吹替のマンドーさんの「何が"はい"なんだ？」の言い方が最高にイイ。#Mandalorian📷 #Grogu📷 pic.twitter.com/ghUMOEq7to
The look on his face when he first realizes he has the power to say no 🤣#themandalorian #dindjarin #grogu pic.twitter.com/YSlbAXrCVJ— 💚 I'm kind of obsessed with Grogu 💚 (@love_grogu) April 13, 2023
*confused dad and amused uncle watch Grogu wreak havoc* 😳😂#TheMandalorian#chapter23 #Grogu #GreefKarga #DinDjarin #StarWars pic.twitter.com/W5q4GsbzWk— Cris (@gar_serim) April 13, 2023
yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes#grogu #themandalorian #ig12 pic.twitter.com/LjBoupfgem— 💚 I'm kind of obsessed with Grogu 💚 (@love_grogu) April 12, 2023
I love Grogu as much as he loves foodApril 12, 2023
😭🥰 #Grogu #TheMandalorian
#Mandalorian #Grogu— 山井 (@nikkigam) April 12, 2023
. pic.twitter.com/dwMIqniryw
Din and Grogu exchanging nods 🥺😭
Not ready for Grogu to get older, I need more "dad and his baby nurturing each other" moments and there haven't been enough this season and I want more 😭#themandalorian #dindjarin #grogu pic.twitter.com/EYxjSYavLm— 💚 I'm kind of obsessed with Grogu 💚 (@love_grogu) April 12, 2023