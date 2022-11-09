Star Wars: Shatterpoint Announced

A new Star Wars miniatures skirmish game is coming next year. Atomic Mass Games, the Asmodee Studio that currently produces the Star Wars: Legion and Star Wars: X-Wing Miniatures tabletop games, have announced Star Wars: Shatterpoint, a new skirmish game featuring iconic characters from the Star Wars universe. The game will be released in June 2023 and will be released alongside existing Star Wars products. Players will build a strike team of characters, such as Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze or Lord Maul, and have them compete in battles with evolving mission objectives. An early sneak peek of the game can be seen below:

One key difference between Star Wars: Shatterpoint and Star Wars: Legion is that the Shatterpoint appears to focus on a smaller "strike team" of characters as opposed to a larger army. Players will be able to choose either thematic squads or mix and match characters to form custom squads, similar to how Marvel: Crisis Protocol allows players to build teams featuring characters from wildly different rosters. As with other miniatures games, players will be able to build and paint miniatures for Star Wars: Shatterpoint.

"The design and development of the Star Wars: Shatterpoint miniatures game is really our love letter to the excitement and energy of being a kid on Saturday mornings," said Will Shick, director of product development at AMG, in a press release announcing the new game. "We wanted to take all the great things about Star Wars—the action, the adventure, and the iconic characters—to create a Star Wars miniatures game experience that felt like it had come straight out of the animated lineups of the '80s and '90s. To say it was a dream come true to work with such a talented group of artists, sculptors, and our awesome team at Lucasfilm to create new versions of the iconic Star Wars cast in this style would be a complete understatement."

Atomic Mass Games will preview the new Star Wars game at Adepticon 2023. The game will be released next summer.