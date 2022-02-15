Star Wars: The Old Republic Releases New Cinematic Trailer

The long-running Star Wars MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic from BioWare and Electronic Arts is releasing its latest expansion, Legacy of the Sith, today. And in celebration of both the launch of said expansion and 10 years of Star Wars: The Old Republic in general, it collaborated with Industrial Light & Magic on a brand-new cinematic trailer. If there’s one thing the video game is known for, especially from its early days, it’s incredibly impressive cinematic trailers, and the latest one does not disappoint.

The new cinematic trailer for Star Wars: The Old Republic is titled “Disorder” and focuses on a major point of divergence between the Sith and Jedi. As a full Jedi and Padawan fight to destroy a machine, Darth Malgus appears and tries to tempt the younger Jedi. The whole thing is about questioning beliefs, and who chooses what and when and why. In short, it seems like fertile ground for the full expansion to explore.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sithcinematic trailer for yourself embedded below:

The celebration of ten years of #SWTOR continues! "Disorder", a brand new cinematic trailer created by the team @ILMVFX is now live. pic.twitter.com/mMY1s80an5 — The Old Republic (@SWTOR) February 15, 2022

“Star Wars: The Old Republic‘s latest expansion, Legacy of the Sith, will continue to build upon a massive and dynamic Star Wars storyline, sending players on a military campaign to secure a vital planet for their faction as they uncover the ultimate plan of the renegade Sith, Darth Malgus,” the official description of the new expansion reads. Additionally, there are a bunch of enhancements and upgrades to the video game like the release of Combat Styles and other quality-of-life updates.

As noted above, Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith releases today, February 15th. As of writing, the servers are still down for maintenance related to the new expansion. More broadly, Star Wars: The Old Republic is currently available for PC. It continues to receive updates and expansions, and 2022 looks to be a big year for it. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Wars: The Old Republic right here.

What do you think of the new “Disorder” cinematic trailer for Star Wars: The Old Republic? Does it make you interested in checking out the new expansion for the longtime Star Wars MMO? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!