Star Wars: Unlimited Trading Card Game Coming From Fantasy Flight Games

After the failure of Star Wars: Destiny, Fantasy Flight went back to the drawing board with regard to the Star Wars trading card business and are now set to launch new game entitled Star Wars: Unlimited in collaboration with Lucasfilm. The game will feature heroes, villains, ships, and settings from across the Star Wars galaxy and is described as "a fast-paced, dynamic game that is both easy to learn and strategically deep."

Fantasy Flight is looking to launch the game in 2024 with a regular release schedule of three sets per year. Naturally, there will be a focus on high quality artwork and alternate cards for collectors, though FFG is commited to keeping things simple overall. Organized play will also be a bit part of the experience, so look for store-level events to start with the possibility of global play events down the line.

"Ensuring this game was accessible to all players was key for us, so whether you are a casual player, competitor, or collector, there's something for everyone in this game," says Jim Cartwright, Product Strategy Director for Fantasy Flight Games. "Straightforward mechanics are the driving force behind the design. It's clean and concise with no gimmicks – a card game in its purest form."

From the sound of things, FFG is going all in on this project:

"Star Wars: Unlimited is the culmination of FFG's rich history mixed with the celebrated Star Wars brand. As a studio, we are putting unprecedented resources across every department into this game. We could not be more excited to get this out into the world for everyone to experience," says Chris Gerber, Fantasy Flight Games Head of Studio. "We can't wait to show you more."

Fantasy Flight hasn't revealed specific details about Star Wars: Unlimited thus far, but we will be sure to share info about the game, including when and where it can be purchased, once it becomes available. In the meantime, it's clear that Disney is extremely interested in developing TCGs for their properties, with the ongoing Marvel Champions and the debut of Disney Lorcana in August.