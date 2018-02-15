Stardew Valley Multiplayer Update, Beta Coming Soon

We’ve known that the charming world of Stardew Valley was adding multiplayer for quite some time now, but an update on its progress was definitely overdue. Luckily, the team knew that and has provided more insight into when the new feature will be added and when players can expect to get their hands on it.

The creator, ‘ConcernedApe,’ has given the greenlight that the process of making this feature is now complete with the help of Chucklefish’s own Tom Coxon. Now that the network coding is all wrapped up, it’s time for some Quality Assurance testing to make sure it works as intended.

Here’s what the original blog post had to say about no longer flying solo, and when the launch timeline is set:

“Just want to give you a quick fill-in on the status of the new update.

As you may know, I’ve always worked solo on Stardew Valley. However, for this multiplayer update I’ve had the help of Tom Coxon (of Chucklefish). He’s done all the network coding to turn Stardew Valley into a multiplayer game… truly an impressive feat, and one that would not be possible without his talent. He deserves a lot of credit for this — Thank you Tom!

Now, here’s where we’re at:

Work on the new features is done, and we’ve sent all the new text off to be translated into the different languages. Meanwhile, we are working on bug fixes. Once we’ve received the translated text and integrated it back into the game, we’ll begin a serious QA phase involving thorough testing of all new features in both multiplayer and single player contexts. When that is finished, the update should be ready for a public beta. I am still shooting for a spring release for the beta.

When the beta gets closer to launch, I’ll fill you guys in on more specifics as to how multiplayer will work, as well as a more complete list of the new features in the update.

I’ll also be sure to let you guys know as soon as we’ve determined a more concrete timetable for release.”

The image at the top of this article shows the aforementioned signs in-game as they will appear to players. The duo promises this will be a “game changer,” which is pretty amazing considering how beloved this title already is.