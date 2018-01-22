Stardew Valley Dominated Nintendo eShop Sales In 2017

The stories behind Nintendo‘s success with the Nintendo Switch are staggering. We could sit around all day and talk about how it’s nearly managed to reach the Wii U’s lifetime sales in less than a single year, or how well Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have performed on the console.

What’s more, the company’s eShop has proven to be a sales boon for indie titles, and, according to its worldwide rankings, one title managed to become the best-selling game in the shop – Stardew Valley.

The farming role-playing adventure, which was also a big hit on PC and other consoles, managed to eke out a victory over other eShop exclusive games, including Sega’s Sonic Mania, Psyonix’s Rocket League and even the Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft – now that’s saying something.

That’s not to say the other games performed badly. All the titles that ended up in the top ten performed admirably, and there’s always room for more, whether it’s classic favorites from Hamster’s Arcade Archives collection or new indie hits that are growing on people.

Here are the top ten sellers for 2017, and it’ll be interesting to see where Stardew Valley places for this year, especially with new competition coming in on a weekly basis:

Stardew Valley Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition Sonic Mania Rocket League Snipperclips Overcooked Shovel Knight Fast RMX Kamiko Steamworld Dig 2

On a side note, it’s great to see how well Overcooked is doing, as it’s easily one of the better multiplayer games available for the Switch; as well as Steamworld Dig 2, a terrific platforming adventure. (For good measure, players can check out the original Steamworld Dig this week, as well as Steamworld Heist.)

Keep in mind these numbers don’t include major AAA titles, so it’s all about the indies. And some games are still playing catch up, like Adult Swim Games’ charming Battle Chef Brigade, which released late in the year. We expect that bad boy to catch up and make this year’s top ten with ease.

Congrats to the Stardew Valley team, and here’s hoping for more indie success in 2018!