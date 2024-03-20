Stardew Valley Reveals 1.6.1 Update, Patch Notes Released

After a very long wait, Stardew Valley's 1.6 update was made available yesterday, adding a wealth of new content. However, it didn't take too long for ConcernedApe to reveal another new update, bringing the game up to version 1.6.1. While 1.6 focused on both new content and bug fixes, 1.6.1 is totally concerned with fixing in-game issues. That's not nearly as exciting, but it shows that the developer is working hard to keep the game running as smoothly as possible. Full 1.6.1 patch notes can be found below:

Patch 1.6.1

Fixed botched German egg quest text (for new players going forward)

Prevent animal page from crashing when clicking on the scroll bar when there are a low number of animals

Fix Junimo harvester in save crash

Fix Meadowlands farm quest persisting if the farm icon was selected, but then another farm was started

Fixed the telephone robin house upgrade question being malformed

Improved cases where the quest title could go off the edge of the quest log

Fixed eyebrow accessory looking weird when fishing

Don't allow clipboard to be set to a null string

Fixed crash when farmhand re-connects to town during green rain (and potentially other related crashes)

Fixed several map tile issues and places where forage could spawn out of bounds

Following the update's announcement on Twitter, many Stardew Valley fans noted their appreciation for ConcernedApe and the effort that has gone into Stardew Valley. Nearly all of the work on Stardew Valley is done by Eric Barone, and fans are aware just how much work that must take!

After Stardew Valley 1.6

ConcernedApe was working on the 1.6 update for Stardew Valley and his new game Haunted Chocolatier simultaneously. However, the majority of his focus was on Stardew Valley, and it will be interesting to see if that changes once 1.6 is made available on all platforms. We don't know exactly how long that will take, but it seems Xbox Game Pass will be getting it next. Hopefully fans on other platforms won't have to wait too much longer!

For those that haven't been keeping up with Haunted Chocolatier, the game has players working in a confectionery store. As its title implies, ghosts will play a major role in the game. It will have some kind of connection to Stardew Valley, but we aren't sure what, exactly. ConcernedApe has shared a number of screenshots from the game, including one featuring a character that looks a lot like the Grandpa from Stardew Valley. That character is dead, but since ghosts are going to be in the game anyway, it's still possible these are the same character. Unfortunately, Haunted Chocolatier does not have a release window, so it could be a long time before we learn more.

