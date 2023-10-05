Haunted Chocolatier Developer Reveals New Look at the Game

Haunted Chocolatier developer ConcernedApe has released a new look at the game, in the form of four images. The new images were added in celebration of his Twitter account crossing 1 million followers, and no additional information was provided. An image from the game was shared last month, and ConcernedApe revealed at the time that he was "sitting on a lot of screenshots." Clearly the developer reached into those screenshots to celebrate today, but It's unclear how long fans will be waiting to see more from the game. Hopefully there's more where these came from!

The new images from Haunted Chocolatier can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Thanks for 1 million followers 👍here's a few Haunted Chocolatier images pic.twitter.com/3PW2jMIF3R — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 4, 2023

Unfortunately, these screenshots really don't give us much to go off of; there's no hint about story elements, the world itself, or anything else for that matter! However, the pixel art is stunning, and Stardew Valley fans have already noted just how much ConcernedApe has improved since starting out. The new images include four very different environments, including a forest, a fountain, a library, and what appears to be the confectionary store itself. In the forest screenshot, the player character can be seen firing a bow and arrow at what appears to be some kind of shrub-inspired monster.

Haunted Chocolatier Release Date

As of this writing, a release date for Haunted Chocolatier has not been revealed. ConcernedApe has stated that Stardew Valley's 1.6 update is currently taking priority over Haunted Chocolatier's development, so we shouldn't expect to learn any kind of potential release window until after that. Stardew Valley 1.6 also doesn't have a release date, though ConcernedApe did just reveal a significant amount of content that will appear. Players can expect a new major festival, a new farm type, winter clothing for villagers, over 100 lines of new dialogue, PC support for up to 8 players, and more. Readers can learn more about the new update right here.

What is Haunted Chocolatier?

Haunted Chocolatier will be the second game from ConcernedApe, the developer of Stardew Valley. The game will task players with running a confectionary store located in a haunted castle. Players will have to track down different ingredients to make various chocolates that can then be sold. The game will have some kind of connection to Stardew Valley, but ConcernedApe has not revealed just how deep that connection will end up being. Last month's image from the game featured an older man that looked a lot like the Grandpa from Stardew Valley. This led to a lot of speculation that the character might play some kind of role. The Grandpa is dead in Stardew Valley, but it's possible his ghost could appear in Haunted Chocolatier. That remains to be seen, but clearly ConcernedApe has got fans talking!

Are you looking forward to Haunted Chocolatier? What do you think of this new batch of screenshots from the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!