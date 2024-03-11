Stardew Valley Update 1.6 Is Bigger Than Fans Think

According to Eric Barone -- the creator of Stardew Valley -- the upcoming 1.6 update for the game is going to even bigger than fans are anticipating. As you may know, the Stardew Valley Update 1.6 release date is March 19. In other words, Update 1.6 is releasing next week. At first, it will be only on PC, but the plan is for other platforms to get the update later this year. And according to the aforementioned Barone, one of the reasons the update has taken so long to release is because it is quite big.

According to Barone, what is publicly known about Update 1.6 is just scratching the surface. More specifically, Barone claims what he has revealed about the update "is just a little bit." Adding to this he notes "there's a lot more of the update than people think." Naturally, this is where he cut himself off in favor of keeping all of this content a surprise.

When asked by Polygon how the size of the update compares to the massive update released before it, Update 1.5, Barone claims they are hard to compare in size because they are very different with what they do to the game. Barone, specifically said the following: "It's more focused on the valley and the core areas of the game... it just adds so much stuff to all the different aspects of the game."

What makes this tidbit surprising is that what Barone has already revealed sounds like a meaty update and is enough to have Stardew Valley fans very excited. What has been previously teased includes a major new festival, two new mini festivals, new end-game content that expands upon each of the skill areas, new items, new crafting recipes, Joja alternatives to some end-game quests, winter outfits for the villagers, 100-plus new lines of dialogue, a new reward type for completing billboard requests, support for eight-player multiplayer on PC, a new farm type, and of course new secrets. Again, this sounds like a meaty update, and apparently it just a slither of it.

