Starfield Confirmed to Receive Post-Launch DLC

Bethesda has confirmed that Starfield will receive post-launch DLC after it releases in 2023. This is rather unsurprising given that nearly all of Bethesda's previous roleplaying games have received DLC or expansions in the months and years after they first arrive. Still, this news only reaffirms that Starfield is going to be a focus of Bethesda Game Studios for the coming years, which means that the company won't merely release the game and immediately move on to fully developing The Elder Scrolls 6.

In a recent conversation with IGN, Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard talked about the scale of Starfield and how it's something that should entice a number of fans. Because of this scale, Howard said that he believes Starfield will be a game that people will return to quite often, especially once Bethesda releases the game's add-on content.

"We've learned that people do play our games for a really, really long time. They're still playing Skyrim – not straight for 10 years, but they leave it and they come back and there's extra content," Howard said. "Certainly we're going to be doing extra content for this game, and we love our modding community. We actually think this game, for our modding community, is going to be a dream as there's so much they could do."

Obviously, we still have no idea what this DLC for Starfield will end up looking like, primarily because Bethesda itself doesn't even know. Given that Starfield has yet to release, studio members like Howard likely haven't decided just yet where the game's expanded content will go. Still, to know that DLC is something Bethesda is even planning for is a good sign for those that are eagerly looking forward to getting lost in its world.

Starfield still doesn't have a release date but the game is poised to arrive at some point in the first half of 2023. When it does launch, it will be coming to both Xbox Series X and PC platforms, in addition to being available via Xbox Game Pass.