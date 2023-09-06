Starfield Sex Gives Players an Added Benefit in the Game

Players can earn some pretty unexpected bonuses from having sex in Starfield. Starfield is finally out for everyone after years upon years of waiting. The game was rumored to be in the works about a decade ago when a trademark for this new IP from Bethesda was registered. It wouldn't be until 2018 when Bethesda would actually announce Starfield. The team has been heads down on the project since 2015 and working on it for years. It was expected to release a while ago, but Bethesda had to delay it a number of times internally and Microsoft also allowed the developer to work on it for longer after the acquisition.

Now, players can explore the stars, create the character of their dreams, and much, much more. The galaxy is your oystery, but some players are spending their time in bed with their companions. Of course, this is an RPG so players want to romance other characters and have sex with them, something that proved to be very popular in Baldur's Gate 3. It's also a staple of Bethesda's RPGs, but they're a bit more PG than games like Baldur's Gate 3, The Witcher 3, or Cyberpunk 2077. Nevertheless, there's a lot of romance flying amongst the stars in Starfield and it has a benefit. If players have sex with one of their companions, they'll gain a pretty massive XP boost which can level you up pretty fast.

Having Sex in Starfield Gives You XP

If you have sex in Starfield, you'll get a 15% XP boost for 24 minutes. However, you can't just rizz your way into a one-night stand in this game. You'll have to make a personal connection with Sam Coe, Sarah Morgan, Barrett, or Andreja by taking them on your adventures and getting them to like you. Simply don't do awful crimes and misdeeds and eventually, you'll unlock flirt prompts in conversation and be able to smooth talk your way into a marriage. Once you're married, you can then sleep in bed with them and earn the "Emotional Security" boost for 24 minutes. Your partner will make suggestive comments when you wake up as well prior to earning the boost, so if you don't have the boost and you don't hear those comments, it's because you didn't get busy.

Starfield Review:

ComicBook's Tanner Dedmon had a lot of positive things to say about Starfield in our 4 out of 5 review, even if it has some notable shortcomings: "My opinion of Starfield is overall high despite what the many criticisms outlined here might suggest. It's a Bethesda RPG, and even Bethesda's middling options blow competitors out of the water when it comes to choice and freedom, so Starfield was always going to be a success. Whether it's enough of a success to uplift Xbox and make someone buy a new console is another discussion, but Starfield itself is perfectly competent and – dare I say it – fun, and even the most frustrating moments were unable to deter me from wanting more."

