Starfield Passes Major Mod Milestone Days Before It's Even Out

Starfield's early access launch kicked off just a few days ago, giving fans willing to pay a little extra the opportunity to hop in early. As you'd expect for a game with this much hype behind it, players have been purchasing the game in droves, driving it up the sales charts even before it's technically out. In fact, Starfield has proven so popular during its early access period that it's already cracked an important milestone for mod downloads, hinting even further that it's going to be a juggernaut when it releases.

The news was first spotted by PCGamesN, who pointed to the popular mod site NexusMods. There, you can see that Starfield has already crossed one million mod downloads in its short time on the market. For reference, that's already more than games like Diablo 2: Resurrected and Grand Theft Auto 5. At the time of writing, there are just over 400 mods currently available to download, though a relatively small handful make up the bulk of the downloads.

Have you customized your ship yet? Show us your best photo of it out exploring the galaxy! #Starfield pic.twitter.com/pWvSmZzwQm — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) September 3, 2023

Of course, this is far from a surprise for anyone paying attention. Starfield has been hyped to the moon and back in pre-release coverage and will likely become one of the best-selling games of the year when it fully launches. That launch doesn't even really matter much at this point. After all, Starfield was already dominating the Steam charts during early access, sitting at the top spot of the Top Sellers chart for several days over the past week. When Starfield's full release hits, that number will likely explode, helping Bethesda latest top the charts for quite some time. It might not be able to top the year's current best-sellers Hogwarts Legacy and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it will almost certainly get close.

Plus, Bethesda games have a long history of being extremely moddable, and those mods are very popular. Look at the most downloaded mods page on NexusMods and you'll quickly notice that it is littered with Bethesda games. In fact, the top two spots in the most downloaded games are two different variations of Skyrim and the top five spots are all Bethesda games. Simply said, Starfield was always going to be a haven for modders, it's just surprising to see it happen so quickly.

When is Starfield's Full Release?

(Photo: Bethesda)

Starfield's full release is just a few days away. Bethesda's massive space adventure gets its full release on September 6. Of course, if you can't stand not being in on the fun players are already having, you can still order one of the Premium Editions and hop in right now. That said, if you're a Game Pass subscriber it might be worth waiting. Starfield is coming to the service at launch, meaning it'll be playable without paying any extra cost outside of your usual monthly payment. The best news about that is that Starfield seems to be running well on Xbox Series S, Microsoft's weaker system, making it something just about anyone can try out.